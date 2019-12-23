The ASUS ROG Zenith II Extreme TRX40 Motherboard Review: Anandtech

Seems to lack luster? Not even an Award from Anandtech? "The ASUS ROG Zenith II Extreme has an MSRP of $850 and is one of two models at the price point. The ASUS model focuses on refining the previous Zenith model for the PCIe 4.0 TRX40 chipset and does so very well. Allowing users to use up to five PCIe 4.0 x4 M.2 drives simultaneously while supporting up to 256 GB of DDR4-4733 memory across its eight slots gives users a solid foundation to build a ridiculously powerful desktop system. AMD has re-invigorated the HEDT market with its Threadripper 3000 processors, with the madness set to continue next year when the Threadripper 3990X with 64-cores is unleashed; the ASUS ROG Zenith II Extreme is one such board that enthusiasts will be chomping at the bit to put Threadripper 3000 to full use." https://www.anandtech.com/show/15152/asus-rog-zenith-ii-extreme-review/10