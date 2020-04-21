The ASRock Rack EPYCD8-2T Motherboard Review: From Naples to Rome

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 4,735
Quite a competitive little performer this board is!
"Looking at the performance, and the EPYCD8-2T is very competitive from a computational standpoint. The real difference came in our power consumption testing which puts it as the more power-efficient model when compared directly to the GIGABYTE model. Another highly positive result came in our DPC latency testing, with the lowest latency achieved from any model tested over the last few years. This makes the EPYCD8-2T very suitable for an audio workstation, despite not including any onboard audio; audio producers generally use much higher grade audio equipment anyway. Results in our POST time testing were also favourable with the ASRock board booting into Windows around 20 seconds quicker than the GIGABYTE counterpart.
Bigger sized boards such as E-ATX models can cram more memory slots on, but the EPYCD8-2T is 'ahead' of its size in terms of specifications with its great storage capability spearheaded by dual PCIe 3.0 x4 M.2 slots, and support for up to nine SATA drives. The ASRock EPYCD8-2T retails for $498 with dual 10 G Ethernet, or alternatively users satisfied with dual Gigabit Ethernet can save some budget with the EYPCD8 ($460) coming in at around $40 cheaper. For comparative purposes, the larger E-ATX sized GIGABYTE MZ31-AR0 which we previously reviewed retails for $565, had more memory slots (16 versus 8) and offering up to 2 TB. Being ATX means the ASRock EPYCD8-2T is compatible with more chassis types, including 1U chassis, and conventional desktop cases.
Overall the ASRock Rack EPYCD8-2T is a solid single-socket EPYC solution for users not interested in PCIe 4.0 but still want plenty of PCIe and storage availability in a single socket ATX form factor."
https://www.anandtech.com/show/14171/the-asrock-rack-epycd8-2t-motherboard-review
"Looking at the performance, and the EPYCD8-2T is very competitive from a computational standpoint. The real difference came in our power consumption testing which puts it as the more power-efficient model when compared directly to the GIGABYTE model. Another highly positive result came in our DPC latency testing, with the lowest latency achieved from any model tested over the last few years. This makes the EPYCD8-2T very suitable for an audio workstation, despite not including any onboard audio; audio producers generally use much higher grade audio equipment anyway. Results in our POST time testing were also favourable with the ASRock board booting into Windows around 20 seconds quicker than the GIGABYTE counterpart.
Bigger sized boards such as E-ATX models can cram more memory slots on, but the EPYCD8-2T is 'ahead' of its size in terms of specifications with its great storage capability spearheaded by dual PCIe 3.0 x4 M.2 slots, and support for up to nine SATA drives. The ASRock EPYCD8-2T retails for $498 with dual 10 G Ethernet, or alternatively users satisfied with dual Gigabit Ethernet can save some budget with the EYPCD8 ($460) coming in at around $40 cheaper. For comparative purposes, the larger E-ATX sized GIGABYTE MZ31-AR0 which we previously reviewed retails for $565, had more memory slots (16 versus 8) and offering up to 2 TB. Being ATX means the ASRock EPYCD8-2T is compatible with more chassis types, including 1U chassis, and conventional desktop cases.
Overall the ASRock Rack EPYCD8-2T is a solid single-socket EPYC solution for users not interested in PCIe 4.0 but still want plenty of PCIe and storage availability in a single socket ATX form factor."
https://www.anandtech.com/show/14171/the-asrock-rack-epycd8-2t-motherboard-review