The Army's Next-Generation Rifle Will Be "The iPhone of Lethality," Officials Say

TangledThornz said: Bullpup or GTFO! Seriously, I own a Kel-Tec RDB and its one of my favorite rifles.

Spidey329 said: Ahh, is it that time again when they try to replace the M4 and end up selecting a slightly improved (but more costly) version of the .. M4?

Sorry to jump on the anti-bullpup bandwagon, Tangled.The bullpup seems like it should be a great idea, but its strengths (barrel length, weapon cycling vertical rotation closer to the butt) don't seem to develop into performance gains. There's a reason the special operations community only uses bullpups in the sniper rifle configuration.I shot the FAMAS and the Steyr on a German running range, and on top of the problems others have mentioned, I remember that they were LOUD, hot on the cheek, and they eject brass close to your face. Ah, the smell of gunpowder...We tested a few dozen 'composite' (plastic) drum magazines for the old M16. The test program was supposed to last 6 weeks but every unit that went to the field with them broke them in the first week. It's exasperating to throw yourself prone and bump the ground, snap the drum off from the magazine interface, and then watch the drum roll around spitting your unfired bullets into the air.During the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq the wear and tear on the M4's meant that the Army replaced their entire inventory 3 times. Why we didn't start replacing with an M4ish off-the-shelf gas-piston solution (Heckler & Koch HK416, etc.) baffles me. An Americanized Daewoo K2 would have been better.