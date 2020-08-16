erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 5,943
Excited?
"As you can see in the video at the top of this story, Quake Arcade Tournament plays a lot like regular Quake. It even had deathmatch, with multiple cabinets being connectable, and apparently included one of Quake 2's maps. The most noticeable difference comes when random enemies drop gift boxes, complete with a notification saying, "Instaprize!" Apparently Quake Tournament Edition dispensed tokens that could be redeemed for those coveted prizes kept under glass in your local arcade.
You'll need both MAME and a copy of the quakeat.chd file to make use of the decrypted executable."
https://www.pcgamer.com/the-arcade-version-of-quake-is-finally-playable-on-pc/
"As you can see in the video at the top of this story, Quake Arcade Tournament plays a lot like regular Quake. It even had deathmatch, with multiple cabinets being connectable, and apparently included one of Quake 2's maps. The most noticeable difference comes when random enemies drop gift boxes, complete with a notification saying, "Instaprize!" Apparently Quake Tournament Edition dispensed tokens that could be redeemed for those coveted prizes kept under glass in your local arcade.
You'll need both MAME and a copy of the quakeat.chd file to make use of the decrypted executable."
https://www.pcgamer.com/the-arcade-version-of-quake-is-finally-playable-on-pc/