The Apple Vision Pro goes on sale in the US on February 2 for $3,499

The company says the hotly anticipated device will arrive in the US on February 2nd...Pre-orders for the mixed reality headset, which starts at $3,499 for 256GB of storage, will open on January 19th...the device will be available at all US Apple Store locations as well as through the company's web store
Those who require vision correction will need to snap up Zeiss optical inserts and attach them to the headset magnetically (Vision Pro doesn't work with glasses)...Readers will cost $99, while prescription lenses will set you back $149...the inserts will only be available for purchase online, so don't expect to be able to wander into an Apple Store to pick them up...
