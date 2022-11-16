The Ampere overstock situation

For all the talks about deal and a buyer market because of an overstock of Ampere problem, that would cause an issue to launch new cards for NVidia partner having to sell them, taking some time to look at it on amazon, newegg, pcpartlist, bhp and some canadians locations.Both availability and pricing on the relevant Ampere product line when talking lovelace (say 3080 and higher sku) seem to be absolutely terrible, while RDNA 2 6800xt and up is exceptional in comparison.3080TI priced like a 4080 16gb anyway, little 3080 and in the over $825 USD.Is the real problem for Nvidia not more the giant used market flooded by the closing Mining operation than the supposed massive stock of unsold new one ?Maybe some of those rumors were true:I see on ebay some less desired 3090 have gone for under $700 and the more available and cheaper the 4080 series would be, the cheaper the used 3090 would get and the performance difference between them would not justify the price.