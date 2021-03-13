The almost perfect motherboard - ASUS Pro WS WRX80E-SAGE SE WIFI

Sooo.. finally a board that is almost perfect except even with the massive number of PCIe lanes, it still doesn't have enough to run everything at the same time.If you are using a high performance video card (unless it is watercooled), it will block at least one slot unless you use the very last slot on the motherboard... which will not really work unless you mod your case anyway.So why not be able to disable the 2nd PCIe slot and then use those lanes for the nvme / SATA ports that get disabled if other nvme / SATA ports are used? Yeah, yeah, wiring.. I know, but it is still a dumb design that it is set up the way it is.