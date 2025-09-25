  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
The AI boom is unsustainable unless tech spending goes ‘parabolic,’ Deutsche Bank warns: ‘This is highly unlikely’

The current AI boom is not sustainable, a Deutsche Bank research note warned this morning, because tech spending won’t “remain parabolic.” AI capex is now so massive it is keeping the U.S. out of recession, the bank said. Separately, Bain & Co. estimate there will be an $800 billion shortfall in the revenues needed to fund the demand for AI computing power. About half the S&P 500’s gains this year have been driven by tech stocks.
https://fortune.com/2025/09/23/ai-boom-unsustainable-tech-spending-parabolic-deutsche-bank/
 
The AI Boom isn't supposed to be sustainable; the current boom is 500 companies fighting to be the big thing, so when everything consolidates down to a half dozen or so they either are one of those few, or they are getting bought by one of those few.
 
Lakados said:
The AI Boom isn't supposed to be sustainable; the current boom is 500 companies fighting to be the big thing, so when everything consolidates down to a half dozen or so they either are one of those few, or they are getting bought by one of those few.
Exactly this.
 
Lakados said:
The AI Boom isn't supposed to be sustainable; the current boom is 500 companies fighting to be the big thing, so when everything consolidates down to a half dozen or so they either are one of those few, or they are getting bought by one of those few.
Yep. People constantly say that there is an AI "bubble" and there is, but a lot of these people shouting about it think it means that AI is going to completely go away.
Yeah 95% of the companies are going to go away, but AI It isn't. It's still going to be the next big thing we just take for granted.

Just like the dot com bubble. The internet didn't go away, it changed our way of life. And the companies that came out of it became some of the biggest in the world.
 
