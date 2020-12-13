The advantages of using a height adjustable desk and a treadmill while at your computer

This is something of a PSA for this fine community about the awesomeness that is walking on a treadmill while at one's computer, be it while working, gaming, or watching a movie. Our company sent us all home in the spring to WFH 100% and soon after I bought two height adjustable desks and treadmills - one for my work system and one for my personal gaming/photo editing computer. It's now a habit to walk while working and it feels freaking great. I am not counting calories or pounds lost but know that I am clocking about 5 hours a day of walking between 1.5-4mph (slower when gaming or writing, faster when muted in a meeting or watching a movie). When I do want to sit down, I just move the treadmill and then lower the desk.I say this not to brag but to highly recommend any WFH folks give this a try. The physical and psychological benefits are significant, and it's a nice feeling ending the work day knowing that I any additional exercise is either voluntary or not necessary.If it helps, here is what I got. They work together well, with the treadmill fitting when the desk is at full height.