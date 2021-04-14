The Absolute State of the MMORPG Genre

New World
Ashes of Creation

These two sound like the 2 big MMOs in development, releasing somewhat soon. And then in a few years the games being made by the ex Blizzard guys.
 
Biggest problem is all these developers are still trying to copy World of Warcraft and its success, by doing so they offer nothing new. World of Warcraft was lightning in a bottle. It'll never happen again. But I guess we can't fault them for trying.
 
Zorachus said:
New World
Ashes of Creation

These two sound like the 2 big MMOs in development, releasing somewhat soon. And then in a few years the games being made by the ex Blizzard guys.
Doesn't give me a lot of hope. Ex Blizzard guys were supposed to create the next Diablo game...Hellgate London, which failed miserably. (Still have my CE of that game) And Torchlight, which was a minor success, at least the first one.
 
BDO is nothing like world of warcraft. At the same time, microtransactions and pay2win features keep it from being a better game (but obviously make them more money). It feels like a massively single player online rpg though. Because they made almost all content solo accessible, which is kinda good, they also made grouping optional usually inferior (some minor improvements to this in newer content). The PVE bosses are also garbage. They don't seem to understand how to design challenging PVE encounters requiring teamwork. The decision to make it a solo-friendly game causes a lot of, I think, unintended negative consequences. Every class needs to be a DPS class, so it's difficult to design encounters around a tank, dps, healer line-up.

I enjoy the PVP mechanics, but it's too gear focused and all the gear is pretty simplistic, and due to the way item progression works (which I like), it's difficult to switch gearsets to try out different builds. There's no interesting items like a necklace that has zero stats but instantly resets a cooldown on an ability or something. It's all just +dodge, +defense, +attack, +accuracy basically.
 
Krenum said:
...Is shit. MMO's have ran their course.
I agree. I was watching a streamer today for the new ffxiv update. How do these people get so giddy and excited to basically do the same content over and over? Game just looks so boring and stale at this point. I didn't even get so excited about new content when I was a teenager 20 years ago mmorpg were the new thing.
 
