The Absolute State of the MMORPG Genre

BDO is nothing like world of warcraft. At the same time, microtransactions and pay2win features keep it from being a better game (but obviously make them more money). It feels like a massively single player online rpg though. Because they made almost all content solo accessible, which is kinda good, they also made grouping optional usually inferior (some minor improvements to this in newer content). The PVE bosses are also garbage. They don't seem to understand how to design challenging PVE encounters requiring teamwork. The decision to make it a solo-friendly game causes a lot of, I think, unintended negative consequences. Every class needs to be a DPS class, so it's difficult to design encounters around a tank, dps, healer line-up.



I enjoy the PVP mechanics, but it's too gear focused and all the gear is pretty simplistic, and due to the way item progression works (which I like), it's difficult to switch gearsets to try out different builds. There's no interesting items like a necklace that has zero stats but instantly resets a cooldown on an ability or something. It's all just +dodge, +defense, +attack, +accuracy basically.