The Absolute State of the MMORPG Genre

Doesn't give me a lot of hope. Ex Blizzard guys were supposed to create the next Diablo game...Hellgate London, which failed miserably. (Still have my CE of that game) And Torchlight, which was a minor success, at least the first one.New World
Ashes of Creation
These two sound like the 2 big MMOs in development, releasing somewhat soon. And then in a few years the games being made by the ex Blizzard guys.
I agree. I was watching a streamer today for the new ffxiv update. How do these people get so giddy and excited to basically do the same content over and over? Game just looks so boring and stale at this point. I didn't even get so excited about new content when I was a teenager 20 years ago mmorpg were the new thing....Is shit. MMO's have ran their course.
