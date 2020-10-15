The 970 is still a capable card? Heresy

DarkSideA8
Flipping through GPU articles - I stumbled across this: https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.techspot.com/amp/review/1822-geforce-gtx-970-vs-radeon-r9-290/
A 2019 article comparing 970 performance 5 years later.
Considered within the limitations of playing on a 24 inch 1080p screen at 60hz (the most common screen out there (as far as I know) ) - it's still getting solidly playable frames. As in - a player with a good CPU and RAM and a 970 can probably get the visuals and be competitive on all but the most demanding 2020 games at 1080p.
AAnyway... While most of us here are enthusiasts who like the bleeding edge of tech in our rigs... I'm kinda surprised by the 'long legs' of this very legacy card. Anyone still rocking one certainly got their money's worth.
