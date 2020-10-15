The 970 is still a capable card? Heresy

DarkSideA8

Flipping through GPU articles - I stumbled across this: https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.techspot.com/amp/review/1822-geforce-gtx-970-vs-radeon-r9-290/

A 2019 article comparing 970 performance 5 years later.

Considered within the limitations of playing on a 24 inch 1080p screen at 60hz (the most common screen out there (as far as I know) ) - it's still getting solidly playable frames. As in - a player with a good CPU and RAM and a 970 can probably get the visuals and be competitive on all but the most demanding 2020 games at 1080p.

AAnyway... While most of us here are enthusiasts who like the bleeding edge of tech in our rigs... I'm kinda surprised by the 'long legs' of this very legacy card. Anyone still rocking one certainly got their money's worth.
 
MavericK

MavericK

Yeah I've still got one in the wife's PC. Can't really do 60 FPS in most stuff at 1440p, but still a decent little card.
 
C

c3k

Super timely comment. I'm using spare parts to build up a cheap rig for my son. Heart is an i7-6700k paired with a GTX 970.

He'll be using it to drive an old 24" 1080 screen.
 
