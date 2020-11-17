The 6800XT In Stock Thread

List here your successful buy or opportunities to buy a brand new AMD 6000 series GPU!Newegg Seems to have the 6800XT in stock early:Ok that was a joke link. But you get the picture.Hopefully we can all get one on Launch Day! Early news seems to indicate that stock will be bad. IE It may be worse than Nvidia's launch. I think that's because only FE and Reference models will be available on launch.I'm thinking of driving to the nearest Micro Center but one of their Managers has tweeted that their stock will be very "limited". OOF!Is anyone else gunning for a 6000 series GPU on launch day? Which one will you go for 6800, 6800XT, or 6900XT?