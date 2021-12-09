The 6500xt and 6400: Meet your next gpu, PC gaming peasants.

While gpus are going for double or more the retail price, AMD may be launching a card that may be pathetic enough for them to ignore:First up the 6500xt. Blow away your friends who are still using 8 year old consoles with GPU power that will likely match the RX 480 4gb, a circa 2016 product that launched at $200. This card will likely launch closer to $300, but you will likely pay no more than $400 - fingers crossed.And now the 6400. With a 75w envelope, this card may be the next sff champ. Likely, though, it will not surpass the 1050ti, another 2016 GPU, thanks to it's 64 bit and 768 core count design. Should be a solid 30fps on newer titles.Keep your chin up PC fans. Us console players will be happy to play cross platform games with you and despite PC gamers holding us back.