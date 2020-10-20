The 32 inch 4k IPS 144hz's...(Update: Likely Delays till 2nd Half of 2021)

DarkSideA8
Gawd
- Joined
- Apr 13, 2005
- Messages
- 676
Edit the Fourth (Apr 2) : so, there are others starting to show up to the '32 inch 144hz 4k ips promise party'... Like the Gigabyte listed below - which suggests to me that AUO is serious about producing panels and some other makers are spec-ing slapping their names on stuff. A good thing Fer Shur... But at the same time, panel components are hard to find and more expensive than usual.
Also the JOLED 32 - to be sold as an LG OLED will be a 60hz panel. No super extra special goodness yet on the horizon
Edit the Third (Feb, 21): TFT's 'update' of the 'when are they coming out' article is quite thin on details. https://www.tftcentral.co.uk/blog/w...with-4k-and-high-refresh-rate-the-race-is-on/
My takeaway is that we would be very lucky to see any of these before June. As noted: Viewsonic and Acer are almost completely radio silent about their panels, and Asus has a history of announcing things that don't see the light of day. The others? Who knows.
TFT says "the race is on" but it looks more like a game of 'no, you go first' to me.
One of the most important aspects - what input is available on the monitor? Asus allegedly offers a 120 Hz 4k 32" IPS... But guess what? It can't get a 4k 120 Hz signal due to the form factor of the cables leading to the GPU.
So keep being patient - and be careful about the specs when you find one (hopefully) this summer!
Edit the Second: Deleted wrong quote - can't find the stupid article I was reading: but there is some indication of delays in production
--- Okay, still can't find the 'delayed till 2nd half' article; but this can't be good: "The shortage of LCD panels has worsend after a strong earthquake struck northeastern Taiwan and a power outage hit glass substate supplier Nippon Electric Glass (NEG) in Japan recently, according to Paul Peng, chairman of AU Optronics (AUO).
-- Source: Digitimes
Edit the first: This is exciting - https://www.pcgamer.com/affordable-32-inch-4k-144hz-monitors/ (The speculation is that with Consoles finally being 4k / 144hz capable, the supply and price may be reasonable in 2021)
ViewSonic has an HDMI 2.1 listed for Q1, 2021: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/viewsonic-announces-elite-32-inch-160000916.html
ASUS does not have HDMI 2.1. It's presumed ready for Q1, 2021: https://videocardz.com/newz/asus-unveils-pg32uqx-4k-144hz-mini-led-hdmi-2-1-gaming-monitor
ACER's teaser, last seen at CES hasn't yet peeked above the horizon: https://www.anandtech.com/show/1530...onitor-w1152zone-mini-led-fald-gsync-ultimate
*(Update) Phillips has one listed in China, atm. Philips 329M1RV with 32″ IPS Panel, 4K Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Details Emerge (tftcentral.co.uk) Looks very promising! Edit: Prad suggests this might not be out until April: Philips 329M1RV: Neuer 4K-IPS-Monitor mit 144 Hz - Prad.de
With AUO starting to pump out panels, I would think we'd be hearing more about monitors of this capability. Any other 32" 4k IPS 120(+) monitors that anyone has rumors of?
Here's some of the panels others found:
ACER - https://www.tftcentral.co.uk/blog/a...ith-31-5-4k-ips-panel-and-144hz-refresh-rate/
LG - looks intriguing, but not 'soon". https://www.tftcentral.co.uk/blog/lg-display-latest-panel-development-plans-oct-2020/
Also the JOLED 32 - to be sold as an LG OLED will be a 60hz panel. No super extra special goodness yet on the horizon
Edit the Third (Feb, 21): TFT's 'update' of the 'when are they coming out' article is quite thin on details. https://www.tftcentral.co.uk/blog/w...with-4k-and-high-refresh-rate-the-race-is-on/
My takeaway is that we would be very lucky to see any of these before June. As noted: Viewsonic and Acer are almost completely radio silent about their panels, and Asus has a history of announcing things that don't see the light of day. The others? Who knows.
TFT says "the race is on" but it looks more like a game of 'no, you go first' to me.
One of the most important aspects - what input is available on the monitor? Asus allegedly offers a 120 Hz 4k 32" IPS... But guess what? It can't get a 4k 120 Hz signal due to the form factor of the cables leading to the GPU.
So keep being patient - and be careful about the specs when you find one (hopefully) this summer!
Edit the Second: Deleted wrong quote - can't find the stupid article I was reading: but there is some indication of delays in production
--- Okay, still can't find the 'delayed till 2nd half' article; but this can't be good: "The shortage of LCD panels has worsend after a strong earthquake struck northeastern Taiwan and a power outage hit glass substate supplier Nippon Electric Glass (NEG) in Japan recently, according to Paul Peng, chairman of AU Optronics (AUO).
-- Source: Digitimes
Edit the first: This is exciting - https://www.pcgamer.com/affordable-32-inch-4k-144hz-monitors/ (The speculation is that with Consoles finally being 4k / 144hz capable, the supply and price may be reasonable in 2021)
OP Starts
ViewSonic has an HDMI 2.1 listed for Q1, 2021: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/viewsonic-announces-elite-32-inch-160000916.html
ASUS does not have HDMI 2.1. It's presumed ready for Q1, 2021: https://videocardz.com/newz/asus-unveils-pg32uqx-4k-144hz-mini-led-hdmi-2-1-gaming-monitor
ACER's teaser, last seen at CES hasn't yet peeked above the horizon: https://www.anandtech.com/show/1530...onitor-w1152zone-mini-led-fald-gsync-ultimate
*(Update) Phillips has one listed in China, atm. Philips 329M1RV with 32″ IPS Panel, 4K Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Details Emerge (tftcentral.co.uk) Looks very promising! Edit: Prad suggests this might not be out until April: Philips 329M1RV: Neuer 4K-IPS-Monitor mit 144 Hz - Prad.de
With AUO starting to pump out panels, I would think we'd be hearing more about monitors of this capability. Any other 32" 4k IPS 120(+) monitors that anyone has rumors of?
Here's some of the panels others found:
ACER - https://www.tftcentral.co.uk/blog/a...ith-31-5-4k-ips-panel-and-144hz-refresh-rate/
LG - looks intriguing, but not 'soon". https://www.tftcentral.co.uk/blog/lg-display-latest-panel-development-plans-oct-2020/
Gigabyte Aorus FI32U Expected with 31.5″ IPS Panel, 4K and 144Hz Refresh Rate https://www.tftcentral.co.uk/blog/g...ith-31-5-ips-panel-4k-and-144hz-refresh-rate/
Last edited: