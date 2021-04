The 32 inch 4k IPS 144hz's...(Update: Likely Delays till 2nd Half of 2021)

Edit the Fourth

Edit the Third

Edit the Second

Edit the first

OP Starts ​

Gigabyte Aorus FI32U Expected with 31.5″ IPS Panel, 4K and 144Hz Refresh Rate https://www.tftcentral.co.uk/blog/g...ith-31-5-ips-panel-4k-and-144hz-refresh-rate/​

(Apr 2) : so, there are others starting to show up to the '32 inch 144hz 4k ips promise party'... Like the Gigabyte listed below - which suggests to me that AUO is serious about producing panels and some other makers are spec-ing slapping their names on stuff. A good thing Fer Shur... But at the same time, panel components are hard to find and more expensive than usual.Also the JOLED 32 - to be sold as an LG OLED will be a 60hz panel. No super extra special goodness yet on the horizon: TFT's 'update' of the 'when are they coming out' article is quite thin on details. https://www.tftcentral.co.uk/blog/w...with-4k-and-high-refresh-rate-the-race-is-on/ My takeaway is that we would be very lucky to see any of these before June. As noted: Viewsonic and Acer are almost completely radio silent about their panels, and Asus has a history of announcing things that don't see the light of day. The others? Who knows.TFT says "the race is on" but it looks more like a game of 'no, you go first' to me.One of the most important aspects -Asus allegedly offers a 120 Hz 4k 32" IPS... But guess what? It can't get a 4k 120 Hz signal due to the form factor of the cables leading to the GPU.So keep being patient - and be careful about the specs when you find one (hopefully) this summer!: Deleted wrong quote - can't find the stupid article I was reading: but there is some indication of delays in production--- Okay, still can't find the 'delayed till 2nd half' article; but this can't be good: "The shortage of LCD panels has worsend after a strong earthquake struck northeastern Taiwan and a power outage hit glass substate supplier Nippon Electric Glass (NEG) in Japan recently, according to Paul Peng, chairman of AU Optronics (AUO).-- Source: Digitimes: This is exciting - https://www.pcgamer.com/affordable-32-inch-4k-144hz-monitors/ (The speculation is that with Consoles finally being 4k / 144hz capable, the supplymay be reasonable in 2021)With AUO starting to pump out panels, I would think we'd be hearing more about monitors of this capability. Any other 32" 4k IPS 120(+) monitors that anyone has rumors of?Here's some of the panels others found:ACER - https://www.tftcentral.co.uk/blog/a...ith-31-5-4k-ips-panel-and-144hz-refresh-rate/ LG - looks intriguing, but not 'soon". https://www.tftcentral.co.uk/blog/lg-display-latest-panel-development-plans-oct-2020/