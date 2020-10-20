The 32 inch 4k IPS 144hz's... I know of 3. Any others I should be keeping an eye out for? (Update: Likely Delays till 2nd Half of 2021)

l88bastard said: If it wasn't so sad, it would be hilarious how this industry refuses to give customers what they want.



- 32"

- 4k

- 120+hz

- Displayport 2.0 and / or HDMI 2.1

- OLED or non-shitty FALD solution

- Price that doesn't suck ass

sphinx99 said:



At this point it feels downright weird the lack of options between 32" and 40" - it's like you go straight from 27" to 48" and heaven forbid you're better served by something in the middle. I too have been disappointed at the lack of options. It's as though there's a rulebook out there that says every monitor must either be tiny, huge or ultra-ultra-ultra-wide.

I would be willing to give up OLED or FALD as long as the other things were there, with at least HDR600 support with a reasonable edge lit local dimming solution. TFTCentral just published AUO's plans for panels and lo and behold, there are like two 32" 4K 144 Hz models on the pipeline and a shitton of 1440p 27-32" ones.I wish we were able to get 5-8K 120 Hz options at this point in the 32-40" size range but no, above 4K is still something you can count with one hand.All of those images are wrong for using a super ultrawide. I know it's a joke but really you put 3-4 windows side by side and they are pretty nice to use like that. I actually prefer the layout on my CRG9 to my CX 48" because you can get better use of the real estate, allowing for at least two large windows + smaller side window (e.g. email, Discord, Slack etc).The big issue with super ultrawides is that they are still effectively 1440p displays, just very wide ones. It would be nice if they made for example a 5120x1600 or 5120x1800 version of those at maybe 43".