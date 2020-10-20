The 32 inch 4k IPS 144hz's... I know of 3. Any others I should be keeping an eye out for? (Update: Likely Delays till 2nd Half of 2021)

DarkSideA8
there is some indication of delays in production
Edit: This is exciting - https://www.pcgamer.com/affordable-32-inch-4k-144hz-monitors/ (The speculation is that with Consoles finally being 4k / 144hz capable, the supply and price may be reasonable in 2021)
ViewSonic has an HDMI 2.1 listed for Q1, 2021: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/viewsonic-announces-elite-32-inch-160000916.html
ASUS does not have HDMI 2.1. It's presumed ready for Q1, 2021: https://videocardz.com/newz/asus-unveils-pg32uqx-4k-144hz-mini-led-hdmi-2-1-gaming-monitor
ACER's teaser, last seen at CES hasn't yet peeked above the horizon: https://www.anandtech.com/show/1530...onitor-w1152zone-mini-led-fald-gsync-ultimate
With AUO starting to pump out panels, I would think we'd be hearing more about monitors of this capability. Any other 32" 4k IPS 120(+) monitors that anyone has rumors of?
Here's some of the panels others found:
ACER - https://www.tftcentral.co.uk/blog/a...ith-31-5-4k-ips-panel-and-144hz-refresh-rate/
LG - looks intriguing, but not 'soon". https://www.tftcentral.co.uk/blog/lg-display-latest-panel-development-plans-oct-2020/
