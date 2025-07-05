The 100 Best Games of the 21st Century (Giant Bomb)

1 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
2 Elden Ring
3 Outer Wilds
4 Mass Effect 2
5 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
6 Baldur's Gate 3
7 Bloodborne
8 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
9 Dark Souls
10 Half-Life 2
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is #17
https://www.giantbomb.com/articles/the-100-best-games-of-the-21st-century/1100-6526/
2 Elden Ring
3 Outer Wilds
4 Mass Effect 2
5 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
6 Baldur's Gate 3
7 Bloodborne
8 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
9 Dark Souls
10 Half-Life 2
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is #17
https://www.giantbomb.com/articles/the-100-best-games-of-the-21st-century/1100-6526/