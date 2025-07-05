  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
The 100 Best Games of the 21st Century (Giant Bomb)

Sycraft said:
I love lists like these... Mostly so I can sit and disagree with them :D.
When publications make these lists they are never honest, they choose a target audience and try to placate them, or they will make some milktoast list with all the usual suspects to try and please everyone, which this list seems to be aiming at.

I mean Zelda to please nintendbros and elden rings to please soulsborne/fromsoft fans, two of the most overrated things ever.
 
M76 said:
I mean Zelda to please nintendbros and elden rings to please soulsborne/fromsoft fans, two of the most overrated things ever.
or maybe because they are widely regarded by the vast majority of gamers as being two of the best games of all time...you don't have to like a game to appreciate it...I never played any Zelda game but I can understand it being ranked high...I'm not sure how you can call them overrated without playing them

you can argue about their ranking order but I don't think most people will have an issue with Zelda or Elden Ring being in the Top 20
 
polonyc2 said:
or maybe because they are widely regarded by the vast majority of gamers as being two of the best games of all time...you don't have to like a game to appreciate it...I never played any Zelda game but I can understand it being ranked high...I'm not sure how you can call them overrated
That's exactly what overrated means. Just because many people think they are the best ever doesn't make it fact. Appealing to popularity is a fallacy.
polonyc2 said:
you can argue about their ranking order but I don't think most people will have an issue with Zelda or Elden Ring being in the Top 20
And if they were just somewhere in the mid teens I'd not even have bat an eye, but they are the top two, which is ludicrous to me.
 
M76 said:
When publications make these lists they are never honest, they choose a target audience and try to placate them, or they will make some milktoast list with all the usual suspects to try and please everyone, which this list seems to be aiming at.

I mean Zelda to please nintendbros and elden rings to please soulsborne/fromsoft fans, two of the most overrated things ever.
if that's the case then why is Outer Wilds ranked #3 on that list?...seems like a stretch as most people would not rank that game so high...so it's not about appeasing a popular fanbase...no matter what game was ranked #1 or #2 you can say that it was trying to please a certain fanbase
 
polonyc2 said:
no matter what game was ranked #1 or #2 you can say that it was trying to please a certain fanbase
That's exactly what I'm saying. But the choice is clearly strategic, I don't believe the writer of the article genuinely thinks these are the top 2. I think they are just trying to please two of the most toxic fanbases. The outer wilds might just be the writer's actual favorite game, but the editor told nuh-uh, you put these two at the top.

It's like putting Rick & Morty as the best animated series of the 21st century. You know its not true, but the rabid fans would throw a hissy-fit if it wasn't ranked at the top.
 
M76 said:
That's exactly what I'm saying. But the choice is clearly strategic, I don't believe the writer of the article genuinely thinks these are the top 2. I think they are just trying to please two of the most toxic fanbases. The outer wilds might just be the writer's actual favorite game, but the editor told nuh-uh, you put these two at the top
the list wasn't written by one person...it was voted on and compiled
 
polonyc2 said:
the list wasn't written by one person...it was voted on and compiled
Then it makes sense why the most popular games would end up on top. But this makes the results basically a popularity contest combined with recency bias, not very interesting to me. I like personal lists much more.
 
Here is my top 50. Turns out it's really hard to fairly rank games, so beyond the top 5, it's more of a list of games I really liked, where the ranking might be slightly different each time I try to make the list again.


1. Deus Ex (2000)
2. Cyberpunk 2077 (2020)
3. XCOM2 (2016)
4. Mass Effect 2 (2010)
5. Test Drive Unlimited (2006)
6. Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory (2005)
7. Max Payne 2 (2003)
8. Mafia (2002)
9. Beyond: Two Souls (2013)
10. Alien Isolation (2014)
11. TES IV Oblivion (2006)
12. Max Payne (2001)
13. Ghost Recon: Wildlands (2017)
14. Gran Turismo 4 (2004)
15. Fallout: New Vegas (2010)
16. Mercenaries 2: World in Flames (2008)
17. Mass Effect (2008)
18. Detroit: Become Human (2018)
19. The Last of us II (2020)
20. Assassin's Creed: Odyssey (2018)
21. Deus Ex: Mankind Divided (2016)
22. Deus Ex: Invisible War (2003)
23. Half Life 2 (2004)
24. Dishonored (2012)
25. Star Trek Voyager Elite Force (2000)
26. Red Alert 2 (2000)
27. Dragon Age II (2011)
28. Skyrim (2011)
29. Mass Effect 3 (2012)
30. GTA: Vice City (2002)
31. Alpha Protocol (2010)
32. Ghost Recon Breakpoint (2019)
33. Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare (2017)
34. Dishonored 2 (2016)
35. Grand Theft Auto IV (2008)
36. Splinter Cell: Blacklist (2013)
37. Far Cry 5 (2018)
38. Fallout 3 (2008)
39. Portal 2 (2011)
40. L.A.: Noire (2011)
41. Far Cry (2004)
42. Crysis (2007)
43. GTA: San Andreas (2004)
44. Star Wars - The Force Unleashed (2009)
45. Starfield (2023)
46. Fallout 4 (2015)
47. Metro Exodus (2019)
48. Mad Max (2015)
49. Horizon. Zero Dawn (2017)
50. Rise of the Tomb Raider (2015)
 
M76 said:
Here is my top 50. Turns out it's really hard to fairly rank games, so beyond the top 5, it's more of a list of games I really liked, where the ranking might be slightly different each time I try to make the list again
it's actually not a bad list...my only issue is AC: Odyssey ranked at #20...seems high for any AC game
 
Better. My only complaint is that Bethesda games don't belong in the top 500 let alone top 50.
 
polonyc2 said:
it's actually not a bad list...my only issue is AC: Odyssey ranked at #20...seems high for any AC game
I never liked AC games, and Odyssey is probably the least AC of all AC games. I just liked the setting, the graphics and the basic gameplay loop.
vegeta535 said:
Better. My only complaint is that Bethesda games don't belong in the top 500 let alone top 50.
I don't think I've even played 500 games total since 2000. Bethesda games are technically flawed and their main stories are dumb, but there is a certain charm to them that no other game can provide when treated as a sandbox, especially with mods.
 
Outer Wilds at #3 is wild. It's not a bad game, but come on.
 
4saken said:
Outer Wilds at #3 is wild. It's not a bad game, but come on.
Outer Wilds is definitely a wild pick but I like seeing all-time lists which aren't always the same ole games repeated...good to see people picking some strange picks
 
4saken said:
Outer Wilds at #3 is wild. It's not a bad game, but come on.
Not a surprise from a voted list. That game has rabid fans. Some people just feel like it was a transformational experience and the story was so mind blowing. Personally I found it kinda "meh". Neat premise and gameplay loop, but it got kinda stale for me, and I got tired of racing to try and get things done in time. I also didn't find the Big Reveal(tm) to be that life changing.

Have to be careful with that opinion though, because the rabid fans get real mad if I don't like their favorite toy.

Braamer said:
I thought the exact same thing. I also can't swallow BotW at #1. The game was a bore.
Me too. I feel like I'm broken or something because everyone loves it and TotK. My GF has played both of them to death. Me? I didn't enjoy them that much. They feel kinda like a worse Skyrim.
 
M76 said:
Here is my top 50. Turns out it's really hard to fairly rank games, so beyond the top 5, it's more of a list of games I really liked, where the ranking might be slightly different each time I try to make the list again
'best of' lists are subjective so people are allowed to have their own opinions...looking more at your list there are some other things I would choose differently...the Far Cry game you put in your list is FC5...I would put the first FC or even FC3 as they were more innovative and set the course for the rest of the series...I would not have Starfield on my list...Force Unleased was a very good game but not in my Top 50 of all time...I prefer the recent Fallen Order or Survivor SW games by Respawn over Force Unleashed

you also have Oblivion and Skyrim on your list but I'd argue the best Elder Scrolls game is Morrowind...and of course me being a huge From Software fanatic I'll have the Dark Souls/Bloodborne/Sekiro games on my list along with other Souls-like...at least one or two of the Rocksteady Arkam trilogy would also be on my list...and I'd rank Half Life 1 over HL2
 
M76 said:
I don't think I've even played 500 games total since 2000. Bethesda games are technically flawed and their main stories are dumb, but there is a certain charm to them that no other game can provide when treated as a sandbox, especially with mods.
I don't think Starfield has that charm though. They kind of stripped away what made them good, and added lots of annoying fast travel required for missions. Linear or open is fine, but constant fast travel pulls me out of whatever immersion was there.
 
polonyc2 said:
'best of' lists are subjective so people are allowed to have their own opinions...
Not if they are voted on by thousands of people, then the most popular ones will be on the top. You'll never find hidden gems in a voted on list.
polonyc2 said:
looking more at your list there are some other things I would choose differently...the Far Cry game you put in your list is FC5...I would put the first FC or even FC3 as they were more innovative and set the course for the rest of the series...
Far Cry is literally only a few steps away from FC5. The reason FC5 is higher on the list is because I think it is the most well rounded game in the series. The original innovated huge on graphics, but the story was basically non-existent and it devolved into a doom clone for the last few levels. FC3 was repetitive and annoying with a completely unlikeable protagonist and a batshit ending. FC4 was kinda meh and FC6 was infested by politics. That's why FC5 is king in the series. It's not my favorite game ever hence why it is so far down, but compared to the slop coming out of ubisoft nowadays it was a masterpiece.
polonyc2 said:
I would not have Starfield on my list...Force Unleased was a very good game but not in my Top 50 of all time...I prefer the recent Fallen Order or Survivor SW games by Respawn over Force Unleashed
Not of all time, only the 21st century, remember? I tried fallen order but it didn't click with me. The difference is that FU hooked me with the story, while Fallen order failed to do so. From a pure gameplay standpoint Fallen order might be a better game, but for me the story is the end in a game and gameplay is just the means to an end.
polonyc2 said:
you also have Oblivion and Skyrim on your list but I'd argue the best Elder Scrolls game is Morrowind...
I was not big into RPGs when Morrowind was a thing, Oblivion was basically the first RPG I played. Tried Morrowind later but by then it was too dated to enjoy for me.
polonyc2 said:
and of course me being a huge From Software fanatic I'll have the Dark Souls/Bloodborne/Sekiro games on my list along with other Souls-like...at least one or two of the Rocksteady Arkam trilogy would also be on my list...and I'd rank Half Life 1 over HL2
And I absolutely hate soulslike and through that all fromsoftware games. I don't think trial and error is valid or engaging game design, it is frustrating not fun. Even QTEs are better game design as at least you know what you are supposed to do instead of having to fail to find out what works and what doesn't.

I'd rank HL1 above HL2 too, but it came out in the 20th century.

Flogger23m said:
I don't think Starfield has that charm though. They kind of stripped away what made them good, and added lots of annoying fast travel required for missions. Linear or open is fine, but constant fast travel pulls me out of whatever immersion was there.
To me it felt like a more polished version of Fallout 4. That's probably because I always used fast travel in the other games as well, whenever possible. Walking from point A to point B was the boring part. I'd always fast travel to the closest available POI and only walk from there when doing missions.
 
craigdt said:
Any list that doesn't have Age of Mythology and CnC Red Alert 2 both in the top 3 is trash, written by communist bots.
Red Alert 2 came out at the end of the 20th century.
M76 said:
Then it makes sense why the most popular games would end up on top. But this makes the results basically a popularity contest combined with recency bias, not very interesting to me. I like personal lists much more.
Exactly. It's like a GameFAQs poll.
Mazzspeed said:
Where's Mayhem In Monsterland on the Commodore 64? List is rigged.
21st century list.
 
M76 said:
To me it felt like a more polished version of Fallout 4. That's probably because I always used fast travel in the other games as well, whenever possible. Walking from point A to point B was the boring part. I'd always fast travel to the closest available POI and only walk from there when doing missions.
IMO it lacked what the Fallout games had in terms of openness/play style, FO4 was already suffering from it. Most of your choice matter little and annoyingly the conversations always circle to the same outcome. I still put around 150 hours into it plus the expansion so I didn't find it awful, just felt like everything that made those games good was largely removed from it.
 
My top 10 in no particular order would be:

Golden Eye (N64)
Resident Evil (Playstation)
Doom 1 and 2(PC)
Splintercell Chaos Theory(PC)
Hitman Blood Money(PC)
Stalker Shadow Of Chernobyl(PC)
Final Fantasy 7 (Playstation)
Baldur's Gate 1 and 2(PC)
Max Payne(PC)
Cyberpunk(PC)
Bioshock and GTA Vice City almost made my top 10 but just missed it.
 
M76 said:
To me it felt like a more polished version of Fallout 4. That's probably because I always used fast travel in the other games as well, whenever possible. Walking from point A to point B was the boring part. I'd always fast travel to the closest available POI and only walk from there when doing missions.
Walking from point A to point B is the fun part. Even in The Witcher 3 I rode Roache everywhere. Playing through Oblivion Remastered and I'm doing the same thing. I enjoy traversing the beautiful environments even knowing where a lot of things are now.
 
When I come to power, it will become law to make every top XX list with a defined attribute of why its the best.

Top 10 best visual
Top 10 best selling
Top 10 best gameplay
Top 10 best longevity

No generic Top XX list will ever be accurate in such a opinionated space.
 
These lists are always hard as many have said.

I would like to see lists broken down even by age group...

How many gamer's were there 20-30 years ago vs today.. likely far far less, and the game selection was much thinner....

Then consider nostalgia feelings when many of us were younger and we thought game X was the best ever, but really if we want back today and played it, might realise it sucked...

Recently since GoG had it for free, Star Wars Rebellion , I played that game to death when it came out! Loved it (while many critics hated it) So now I got it again and been dumping hours into it again and still love it...

Delta Force 2 / Blackhawk down
Star Wars Rebellion
GTA series when it went to 3rd person
Microsoft Combat Flight Simulator
Civ 3

Thats just PC, and then there are console..

Aerobizz SuperSonic
The usualy N64 titles...
NES/SNES games - double dragon.. tyson knock out...

For moden games - I do not think I would rank any I have played as top of any of my lists...
 
That_Sound_Guy said:
No generic Top XX list will ever be accurate in such a opinionated space.
Generic lists are literally an amalgamation of all these, well except for best selling, being popular doesn't make something good.

Also accurate to what?
 
I think it is a good thing we got out of ranking game with x/10 score on graphics, sound, etc.... and do an average.

Last time you saw movie ranking that used something like that ? It can be sure interesting to have a list of best soundtrack in game with Doom 2016, etc... sound design, graphic, but I would not average score like that to rank game or replace actual game rank for them.

And game change so much in the 21st century that it could be a bit strange, for example first Far Cry or Crysis could get in some way in the conversation for the top 10 best graphics game (the most impressive subjective experience when you played the game when it just released for example) of the 21st and not all using some criteria.
 
M76 said:
Generic lists are literally an amalgamation of all these, well except for best selling, being popular doesn't make something good.

Also accurate to what?
A generic list based on one website with a likely specific and small audience. Its like asking what the best cars are to someone in the city versus country or saying the movie that won best movie awards by critics are best that next to know one in the public went to see.

Accurate meaning as close to comparison as possible when opinion is used versus facts. You need a fixed point to concentrate on.
 
That_Sound_Guy said:
A generic list based on one website with a likely specific and small audience.
So what's the alternative asking every person on the planet about their favorite videogame? Then probably candy crush or solitaire would win. It's important to ask the relevant audience if you want a meaningful result. These lists are not scientific studies, just fun conversation starters.
That_Sound_Guy said:
Accurate meaning as close to comparison as possible when opinion is used versus facts. You need a fixed point to concentrate on.
And that fixed point is? There is no objective way to measure visuals or gameplay, and even longevity is subjective since not everyone stops playing at the same time.
 
Is there a good HardOCP Top 100 games list? I highly respect folks opinions around here, it'd be cool to see and contribute a vote
 
That_Sound_Guy said:
A generic list based on one website with a likely specific and small audience. Its like asking what the best cars are to someone in the city versus country or saying the movie that won best movie awards by critics are best that next to know one in the public went to see
usually games that sell well are the ones on most people's 'Best of' lists...I'm not sure I've ever seen a Top 10 or 20 all-time list with some obscure indie game that nobody played on it
 
M76 said:
Yet everyone complains about walking simulators.
Most open world games are indeed lame walking simulators. But the Fallout games weren't. They had genuinely interesting locations, quests and stories at their locations. Even the walking time/burden wasn't that big compared to many other games.
 
