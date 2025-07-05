The 100 Best Games of the 21st Century (Giant Bomb)

polonyc2 said: 'best of' lists are subjective so people are allowed to have their own opinions... Click to expand...

Not if they are voted on by thousands of people, then the most popular ones will be on the top. You'll never find hidden gems in a voted on list.Far Cry is literally only a few steps away from FC5. The reason FC5 is higher on the list is because I think it is the most well rounded game in the series. The original innovated huge on graphics, but the story was basically non-existent and it devolved into a doom clone for the last few levels. FC3 was repetitive and annoying with a completely unlikeable protagonist and a batshit ending. FC4 was kinda meh and FC6 was infested by politics. That's why FC5 is king in the series. It's not my favorite game ever hence why it is so far down, but compared to the slop coming out of ubisoft nowadays it was a masterpiece.Not of all time, only the 21st century, remember? I tried fallen order but it didn't click with me. The difference is that FU hooked me with the story, while Fallen order failed to do so. From a pure gameplay standpoint Fallen order might be a better game, but for me the story is the end in a game and gameplay is just the means to an end.I was not big into RPGs when Morrowind was a thing, Oblivion was basically the first RPG I played. Tried Morrowind later but by then it was too dated to enjoy for me.And I absolutely hate soulslike and through that all fromsoftware games. I don't think trial and error is valid or engaging game design, it is frustrating not fun. Even QTEs are better game design as at least you know what you are supposed to do instead of having to fail to find out what works and what doesn't.I'd rank HL1 above HL2 too, but it came out in the 20th century.To me it felt like a more polished version of Fallout 4. That's probably because I always used fast travel in the other games as well, whenever possible. Walking from point A to point B was the boring part. I'd always fast travel to the closest available POI and only walk from there when doing missions.