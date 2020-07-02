Thanks to Apple Your next BMW Might Only Have Heated Seats for 3 Months

This is terrible depending on how you look at it. But in my mind the first thing that came to mind in regards to heated seats was since I live in Florida it would be cool if I only had to have heated seats during the 1 week of cold weather we get here, but this only would be nice if it reduced the price of a car later... like if they made a standard for car heating into seats but you only paid for it when you decided to actually use it instead of the price being tacked onto the car when purchasing it. No idea how much of a good business decision this is, but I doubt this idea will take off unless they don't factor in the price of a piece of optional equipment into the overall price of the car when purchasing... but even if they don't how would you know when buying a car for say $20k... how would you know that $800 option isn't in the car price? This could potentially open a bunch of shady practices.