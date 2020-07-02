Thanks to Apple Your next BMW Might Only Have Heated Seats for 3 Months

Zarathustra[H]
Fully [H]
- Joined
- Oct 29, 2000
- Messages
- 30,247
Apparently Apple is acting as an enabler to allow car manufacturers to embrace the evil future of microtransactions.
You paid $60k for your car? Well isn't that nice. If you want to use the heated seats you'll have to rent them from us and we'll unlock them remotely. Oh, and what can be remotely given, can also be remotely taken away.
The future is evil.
https://www.cnet.com/roadshow/news/bmw-vehicle-as-a-platform/
