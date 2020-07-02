Thanks to Apple Your next BMW Might Only Have Heated Seats for 3 Months

Apparently Apple is acting as an enabler to allow car manufacturers to embrace the evil future of microtransactions.

You paid $60k for your car? Well isn't that nice. If you want to use the heated seats you'll have to rent them from us and we'll unlock them remotely. Oh, and what can be remotely given, can also be remotely taken away.

The future is evil.

https://www.cnet.com/roadshow/news/bmw-vehicle-as-a-platform/
 
If it's sold as a feature on the window sticker than it's not an option that may be disabled in the majority of the US. I imagine that these consumer protection rules are even strong in the EU.

But if they do decide to go with this for some reason somehow, I expect the fallout to be firmly all on the "right to tinker" side of things and we'll get a hard legal footing for jailbreaking and other software mods to hardware.
 
This is terrible depending on how you look at it. But in my mind the first thing that came to mind in regards to heated seats was since I live in Florida it would be cool if I only had to have heated seats during the 1 week of cold weather we get here, but this only would be nice if it reduced the price of a car later... like if they made a standard for car heating into seats but you only paid for it when you decided to actually use it instead of the price being tacked onto the car when purchasing it. No idea how much of a good business decision this is, but I doubt this idea will take off unless they don't factor in the price of a piece of optional equipment into the overall price of the car when purchasing... but even if they don't how would you know when buying a car for say $20k... how would you know that $800 option isn't in the car price? This could potentially open a bunch of shady practices.
 
Sure, if I can drive the car with no initial cost. Not paying what is essentially $60,000 or more to sign a subscriber agreement.
 
PhaseNoise said:
You have to really have an axe to grind with Apple to blame them for BMW choosing to do crummy things.
That's because if you read the article, BMW's Digital Key Service was in partnership with Apple as mentioned at WWDC last week.
 
Zarathustra[H] said:
Apparently Apple is acting as an enabler to allow car manufacturers to embrace the evil future of microtransactions.

You paid $60k for your car? Well isn't that nice. If you want to use the heated seats you'll have to rent them from us and we'll unlock them remotely. Oh, and what can be remotely given, can also be remotely taken away.

The future is evil.

https://www.cnet.com/roadshow/news/bmw-vehicle-as-a-platform/
Tesla has been doing this for 15 years, it isn't new, and has nothing to do with Apple.
 
"Microsoft considers disc-locking games to destroy the used game market". No different. Don't buy BMW's. Problem Solved. With BMW they seem to just be pushing the envelope....as good companies often do for their shareholders...let's see how they feel about us sending them subscription fees to keep the satnav working......oh, we're getting trashed in the media and nobody is buying our cars....uh let's skip that, find some other doo-dad to add into the car to mark-up the total price. We live in the age of SOFTWARE so it's only reasonable to assume they want to move to the "Automobile as a Service" model at some point. I mean, is XM radio any different? I have to pay if I want to update the maps in my car......heated seats seems exceptionally petty and I hope the Koreans would immediately start going "You know our cars come with free lifetime seat heaters...AND cup-heaters/coolers".

However, its worth noting that if you are shopping for a BMW then omg read some frickin reviews. Lease that shit for 2 years and walk-the-hell-away-as-fast-as-you-can :)
 
kirbyrj said:
That's because if you read the article, BMW's Digital Key Service was in partnership with Apple as mentioned at WWDC last week.
Developing over the air upgrades and an associated framework does not require BMW to suddenly become crappy with how they use it.
 
PhaseNoise said:
Developing over the air upgrades and an associated framework does not require BMW to suddenly become crappy with how they use it.
They've been doing this from the start. Apple allowed them to do car play as a subscription unlike every other vehicle manufacturer.

But you did ask how did Apple get involved in this and I just pointed it out. I don't care one way or the other because I don't use Apple or BMW.
 
Axman said:
If it's sold as a feature on the window sticker than it's not an option that may be disabled in the majority of the US. I imagine that these consumer protection rules are even strong in the EU.

But if they do decide to go with this for some reason somehow, I expect the fallout to be firmly all on the "right to tinker" side of things and we'll get a hard legal footing for jailbreaking and other software mods to hardware.
Doesn't stop Sirius XM from working this way, it won't stop car manufacturers from doing subscription services for other systems either.
 
Ultimate cringe...
I'll stick with Toyota for now until they become corrupted as well.
Then I'll buy a bicycle.
 
SunnyD said:
Doesn't stop Sirius XM from working this way
That's listed as a trial service. If they list heated seats as a trial then that's what people are buying. If they list heated seats as an included feature, then it can't be disabled under most laws.

We went all over this with the Tesla dealer mess-up.
 
SunnyD said:
Doesn't stop Sirius XM from working this way, it won't stop car manufacturers from doing subscription services for other systems either.
Any half decent music service will charge you a fee, Radio is not heated seats.
 
