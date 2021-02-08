Thanks Elon you screwed us

Tesla announced in an SEC filing Monday that it has bought $1.5 billion worth of bitcoin.

2020 will never end.


I will not be able to get rid of this 2080 for octane render till 2022 it seems.
 
This could very likely cause a domino effect that will have no end in sight. BTC jumped nearly $4K in value as soon as the announcement was made. If other major companies jump in on the bandwagon expect the value to skyrocket further and even more mining operations to open to try and get in on it. At that point it could potentially be years before things level off.
 
The year of crypto. Lots of people outside of Elon screwed "us" long before this happened. $100K/coin BTC by year end!
 
Whatever. I started going through my steam backlog, playing some classics with the limited gaming time I have these days. My 1070Ti will be perfectly fine for a while yet. I’ll do the same thing I did last crypto boom; just wait it out.
 
Lets not forget there was already a GPU shortage before crypto become profitable again. It's fun to blame the miners but there is more too it than that.
 
