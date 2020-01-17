Tfue, Dr Disrespect and TimTheTatman react to Ninja's Fortnite skin

    Who's the biggest fortnite fan on here? You into flossin'?

    "The Icon Series definitely seems like something that has been a long-time coming to Fortnite. The game became a pop-culture phenomenon and people such as Ninja have helped it grow massively, as well as vice versa.

    As well as Ninja, Kathleen ‘Loserfruit’ Belsten and David ‘TheGrefg’ Martínez will be getting in-game skins at some point in the future as part of the Icon Series."

    ninja-fortnite-skin-pon-pon-1024x576.jpg

    https://www.dexerto.com/fortnite/tf...etatman-react-to-ninjas-fortnite-skin-1313884
     
    meh, good for him I guess. It would have been cool if I had been given my own skin in Quake / Quake 2. Of course back then, you could actually mod and create your own skins....
     
