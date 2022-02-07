TFT vs IPS monitors - Which are healthier?

Hi, I have been using a LG 20MP48A screen (1400x900 19.5'' IPS LED) for my PC. But since I find 4:3 / 5:4 ratios much nicer than panoramic ones I had the display shortened. Still I wasn't too fond of the black bars on the sides, and I'm currently trying a LG Flatron L1715S (1280x1024 17'' TFT LCD) from an old PC, with the preset ratio but with the size set in the desktop at 150%.



I'm finding it great, but I'm a bit worried since I believe it's a screen back from 2004 and I've heard that while old LCDs aren't as harmful as CRTs they still may pose some risk for sight and overall health because of the flickering, the constant backlight and the blue light. Is that true? Was the screen I was using safer or there's no actual difference?



PS. I've set the brightness at 20 and the contrast at 30. Are these good values?