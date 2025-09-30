  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Texas Instruments Unveils DLP991UUV Digital Micromirror Device for Advanced Packaging

"Just as we redefined cinema by enabling the transition from film to digital projection, TI's DLP technology is once again at the forefront of a major industry shift," said Jeff Marsh, vice president and general manager of DLP technology at TI. "We're enabling the creation of maskless digital lithography systems that empower engineers around the world to break through the current limits of advanced packaging and bring powerful computing solutions to market."
"Improving advanced packaging requires lithography technology to be more cost-effective, scalable and precise. By eliminating mask infrastructure and its associated expenses, TI's DLP technology helps significantly reduce manufacturing costs while providing the flexibility to make real-time design adjustments without physical mask changes. The technology can achieve sub-micron precision on a substrate of any size, which directly translates to higher throughput, improved yield and fewer defects. These are significant advantages as advanced packaging manufacturers seek to meet escalating demands for high-bandwidth, low-power components in AI systems and 5G networks.

The DLP991UUV is the latest and leading device of TI's direct imaging portfolio. Key features of the device include:
  • Highest resolution in the portfolio, offering more than 8.9 Megapixels
  • Fastest processing speed of up to 110 Gigapixels per second
  • Power levels of 22.5 W/cm² at 405 nm
  • Ability to operate at wavelengths as low as 343 nm
  • Smallest mirror pitch in the portfolio of 5.4um
Texas Instruments DLP technology harnesses the power of millions of microscopic mirrors to deliver leading high-resolution display and advanced light control solutions. The technology enables applications ranging from the projection of brilliant 4K content in home theaters to enhanced road safety with intelligent automotive lighting and high-precision lithography and machine vision systems for next-generation industrial manufacturing.

Availability
Preproduction quantities of the new DLP991UUV DMD are available for purchase now on TI.com."

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/341505/...tal-micromirror-device-for-advanced-packaging
 
