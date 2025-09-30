Texas Instruments Unveils DLP991UUV Digital Micromirror Device for Advanced Packaging

erek
"Improving advanced packaging requires lithography technology to be more cost-effective, scalable and precise. By eliminating mask infrastructure and its associated expenses, TI's DLP technology helps significantly reduce manufacturing costs while providing the flexibility to make real-time design adjustments without physical mask changes. The technology can achieve sub-micron precision on a substrate of any size, which directly translates to higher throughput, improved yield and fewer defects. These are significant advantages as advanced packaging manufacturers seek to meet escalating demands for high-bandwidth, low-power components in AI systems and 5G networks."Just as we redefined cinema by enabling the transition from film to digital projection, TI's DLP technology is once again at the forefront of a major industry shift," said Jeff Marsh, vice president and general manager of DLP technology at TI. "We're enabling the creation of maskless digital lithography systems that empower engineers around the world to break through the current limits of advanced packaging and bring powerful computing solutions to market."
The DLP991UUV is the latest and leading device of TI's direct imaging portfolio. Key features of the device include:
- Highest resolution in the portfolio, offering more than 8.9 Megapixels
- Fastest processing speed of up to 110 Gigapixels per second
- Power levels of 22.5 W/cm² at 405 nm
- Ability to operate at wavelengths as low as 343 nm
- Smallest mirror pitch in the portfolio of 5.4um
Availability
Preproduction quantities of the new DLP991UUV DMD are available for purchase now on TI.com."
