Texas Instruments makes it harder to run programs on its calculators

Bummer!

"While this could please teachers worried that students will use apps to cheat during exams, enthusiasts are unsurprisingly mad. This reduces the amount of control programmers have over their calculator apps. As it stands, this might not have the intended effect. Some have already found ways to bypass the calculators’ Exam Mode — the updates may block ‘casual’ cheaters, but not determined ones. For now, fans will have to either cling to older TI software or accept that their calculators aren’t as flexible."

https://www.engadget.com/ti-bans-assembly-programs-on-calculators-002335088.html
 
Many of my teachers were awesome and allowed any programs we made ourselves.
That was fantastic for statistics, we got together and hand programmed all our formulas for each test and he allowed us to use them.
 
