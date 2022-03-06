Tethering makes internal wifi network disconnect?

Windstorm yesterday caused internet outage via ISP; but I can still connect to all my NAS and other computers over wifi within my house network. However, if I tether a computer to my cellphone to access the internet, the computer shuts off the house's wifi connection from that computer while it's tethered, but will reconnect if I shut down the tethering. This occurs on win7 and win8.1 machines. What do I need to change in settings to access both house network via ethernet and Internet at the same time? Right now, I have to unplug one to make the other function on either computer.