Testing HDR LG OLED With Windows Tools at 300,500,900,1200 Nits

So for fun I used Windows HDR Calibration APP on LG OLED Monitor to play with HDR settings in Windows 11For best quality, you need the latest Windows 10 update and graphics driver, and a VESA DisplayHDR certified HDR monitor.Tested 300/500/900/1200 Nits and took screen shots of results HDR + WCG Image Viewer.All images estimated MaxCLL Nits with peak luminance by softwareOnce the Windows HDR Calibration APP is set then it is good for 95% of the PC Games out there.Tools used for TestWindows HDR Calibration APPHDR + WCG Image ViewerHDR + Heat Map PC Game The Witcher 3 Next GenThe Witcher 3 Next Gen for HDR I was changing Paper White settings in dx12user.settingsFull 4K JXR Images Download at 30MB a screenshots too big for forum.These are for the picky people on the net to complain about.Heat Map Est MaxCLL NitzWindows HDR Peak Nits