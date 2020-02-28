Testing a Chinese x86 CPU: A Deep Dive into Zen-based Hygon Dhyana Processors

erek
Anyone else stoked about this development?
"Overall these Hygon CPUs offered China an alternative to the Intel market, and arguably something faster than they might have been able to purchase through import restrictions. AMD made some money at a time it badly needed it, but with the success of its Zen 2 platform, I don’t foresee AMD needing to do something similar over the next decade. The nature of the agreement between AMD, its joint venture THATIC, and the joint companies, was only for a single core design, Zen 1, and not Zen 2, limiting its competitiveness. Moreover, the US Entity List ban on one of the joint venture companies, for all intents and purposes, has made the project dead. The Chinese Hygon Dhyana x86 processors will still be in use by governments and other such organizations for a number of years to come, but this is bound to end up one of the oddest annals of the history of semiconductors.
"
https://www.anandtech.com/show/15493/hygon-dhyana-reviewed-chinese-x86-cpus-amd/5
