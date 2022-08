Three servers each with two Qlogic 2x25gb NICS. Two ports for ISCSI and two ports for LAN traffic. Qlogic 2x25GE QL41262HMCU and Qlogic FastLinQ QL41262-DE NIC in each server. Connected to two Dell 5224F-ON switches using SFP28 DACs. The cables are like 3' long. LAN teaming is done within Windows and each port is seen as 25 gbps link with 50 Gbps aggregate, Microsoft Network Adapter Multiplexor Driver. The teaming in this way is Microsoft best practices for HA clustering.Edit: Tried upping the iperf window size to 256M and that got me 6.87 Gbits/sec. 512M got me 12.8 Gbits/sec but I did see one burst to 42.9 Gbits/sec. Not sure I'm reading this correctly or if the speeds are just this erratic. Keep in mind the highest performance stuff I've worked on is mostly gigabit and a little 2.5gbps stuff before this. The business application performance is fine but live migrations are crazy variable. Can take 3 seconds to migrate an 8GB memory VM one time and 6 minutes the next time. I have a managed services group and Microsoft itself looking into but no one has been able to figure it out.The folks I'm paying to help me seem to be ok with performance as is. Everyone involved agrees it should be faster than it is but haven't figured out yet. I'm not leaving 20 gbps off the table. Could have spent 1/8 as much if that were the case. As of this morning they're pointing at driver problems or OS compatibility problems. This exact hardware combination is installed in other companies but they're using VMware and I'm running Hyper-V.C:\iperf\iperf3.exe -c hostname -P 20 -w 512MOutputC:\iperf\iperf3.exe -c hostname -P 20 -w 512M -dOutput