Test bench style cases (and cases with a testbench mode/option)

Hello all. In a quagmire of home renovations facilitating a complete move (I'm living in the thankfully finished basement for the foreseeable future), problems with parts for a rebuild waiting for return and other stuff going on, it looks like I'm going to need to attempt my rebuild before I can seat it in its intended CaseLabs home. Anyone have insight on modern test bench/open style cases cases (or those that have a test bench style mode among one to be more enclosed) to make a suggestion? I know I need something capable of an EATX mobo (in the AM5 X670E EATX) and at least capable of mounting a 360mm radiator/AIO for CPU cooling etc. Ideally if I can set up and test the whole thing for stability and performance/OC, get everything ready before I have to disturb the current hardware holding strong in its old home that would be helpful
Anyone familiar and can suggest modern full featured testbench cases?
