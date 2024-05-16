Test bench style cases (and cases with a testbench mode/option)

pendragon1 said: is this not as temporary as i was assuming from your op?

what io would you need besides whats on the mobo?! this is a "test bench" after all... the aio would mount just like it shows in the pics, where the fans are.

your call, they do the same thing, except one is vertical.



oooor like i said, just put the mobo on the box and test it that way, if thats all youre actually doing... why waste the money if you have a case to put it in!? Click to expand...

Its temporary, but to be realistic its probably going to be about a month or so with everything going on and assuming no major blockers (like any other components of the new system needing a RMA or otherwise replacement). I'll have to build the new system, update and test it completely, tweak/test for OC and performance, and then be sure that everything pertinent from the old system is properly backed up etc...so I'll be using them both back and forth for a time. As far as IO, nothing is purely necessary but its convenient to have a power button that's not on the board itself and a few other features , but not a major issue. It looks as though the fan placement I thought may be a little far , but maybe that's just perspective of the pic. They also seem to be suggesting that the fans are held on by provided (?) M5-10mm screws, but I'm unsure if the mounting would work for a rad with attached fans. If so and its going to work/fit, then there may not be any reason to pick up the other "rack" designs, but I wanted to check as those seemed to picture AIOs and allowed to mount them just above the board.As far as just putting it on the box, if I was only working on it for a day or two I'd just do that, but given its likely to be significantly longer (not to mention the potential of any delay) I wanted to have something a bit more substantial. Not to mention I'm going to likely reuse it to test the core of my home server/NAS build before it gets put into whatever final case will end up holding it.