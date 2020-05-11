Tesla's New Tabless Electrode Battery Cell Patent Is 'Way More Important Than It Sounds' says crazy-person Elon Musk

Tesla has patented a new “tabless” battery cell design that it says improves on existing designs. It's way more important than it sounds, says Elon Musk."There’s nothing wrong with tab technology, but streamlining battery designs to remove them could save a lot of time, materials, and money. In a 2017 conference paper on tabless battery designs, the authors summed it up nicely: “The advantages of the tabless design are: More robust and reproducible; More easy to produce; Less scraps; More reliable.”"I think Elon's twitter is a good follow.