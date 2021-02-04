Tesla rumored to be using AMD Gpus in their upcoming cars (Rumor)

https://electrek.co/2020/11/09/tesla-switch-amd-big-navi-gpu-onboard-computer-leak/

Might be part of the reason we are in a shortage right now. This came across my stock news an hour or so ago. The above link is from last year but can be somewhat confirmed with the following links.

https://www.tweaktown.com/news/7760...-navi-23-gpu-from-2021-tesla-model/index.html

https://finance.yahoo.com/finance/news/tesla-may-using-amd-gpu-201412762.html

If the above is true I believe AMD's stock is going to get a huge bump here shortly.
 
Enigma said:
um okay? care to elaborate. lol
How does rumored future allocation affect current supply? Rumors don't cause chip shortages. All we have here is a single test vehicle. Maybe in six months you can say this is true but not now. More like Game Console production priority is the issue right now. If we've learned anything about car manufacturers and chips lately it's that they keep zero supply on hand.
 
