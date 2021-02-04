Tesla rumored to be using AMD Gpus in their upcoming cars (Rumor)

https://electrek.co/2020/11/09/tesla-switch-amd-big-navi-gpu-onboard-computer-leak/
Might be part of the reason we are in a shortage right now. This came across my stock news an hour or so ago. The above link is from last year but can be somewhat confirmed with the following links.
https://www.tweaktown.com/news/7760...-navi-23-gpu-from-2021-tesla-model/index.html
https://finance.yahoo.com/finance/news/tesla-may-using-amd-gpu-201412762.html
If the above is true I believe AMD's stock is going to get a huge bump here shortly.
Might be part of the reason we are in a shortage right now. This came across my stock news an hour or so ago. The above link is from last year but can be somewhat confirmed with the following links.
https://www.tweaktown.com/news/7760...-navi-23-gpu-from-2021-tesla-model/index.html
https://finance.yahoo.com/finance/news/tesla-may-using-amd-gpu-201412762.html
If the above is true I believe AMD's stock is going to get a huge bump here shortly.
Last edited: