Tesla owner blows up his Model S with dynamite over $22,000 battery replacement

A Tesla Model S owner in Finland decided to blow up his electric car with dynamite after it needed a battery replacement, which Tesla said was going to cost $22,000.
He reached out to YouTuber Pommijätkät, a channel known for blowing things up, to strap 30 kg of dynamite to the electric vehicle and blow it up:
To be fair, they did remove the non-functioning battery pack and other expensive parts, like the electric motor, before blowing up the car.
https://electrek.co/2021/12/23/tesla-owner-blows-up-model-s-dynamite-battery-replacement/
(the high battery replacement cost is mainly for early vehicles that were produced in lower volumes.
It’s more expensive to have battery replacements for those vehicles.
Battery pack replacements for higher-volume vehicles like Model 3 and Model Y are expected to be much less expensive when they will be needed off warranty, and also battery technology is improving, which makes them last longer.)
