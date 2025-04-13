Tesla m10 and Asus prime x-399-a

I'm using my old desktop, Asus PRIME X399-A, as home server. I'm trying to install in the first slot Tesla M10.

And I have an issue - after installation, Tesla M10, booting process in stuck

1744510830600.png


How to fix this issue? Does it mean, it's something wrong with Tesla M10 and/or bios settings?

I tried with enabled or disabled CSM. I have enabled "above 4g". Doesn't matter, it can't boot (in some cases, another GPU, installed in the another slot, just doesn't work). And once this "update" happens(it happens each time when I plug in Tesla M10), it's very difficult to disable it. Usually it requires a lot of switch off PC, and disable-enable USB devices, like keyboard multiple times.
 
