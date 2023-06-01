Tesla is off the hook for allowing gaming while driving

erek
Seems like a bad idea to mix gaming and driving [Tesla Announces Steam OS Integration: https://hardforum.com/threads/tesla-announces-steam-os-integration.2024120/]
“In its response to NHTSA, Tesla said that it only recorded a “small portion” of instances when the Passenger Play feature was active while the vehicle was in motion. Of those instances, “approximately a third” were shown to be playing video games without a person in the passenger seat — meaning the driver was potentially interacting with the feature.
Tesla is currently the focus of several safety investigations, including one examining several dozen crashes that occurred when a Tesla vehicle with Autopilot activated collided with a stationary emergency vehicle. The company also tops the federal government’s list of crashes and fatalities involving vehicles equipped with advanced driver-assist systems.”
Source: https://www.theverge.com/2023/5/30/23742199/tesla-video-games-driving-nhtsa-investigation-closed
