Tesla disables feature after car is purchased, claims feature 'wasn't paid for'.

The trend of not owning things you thought you bought is continuing.

www.theverge.com

Tesla remotely disables Autopilot on used Model S after it was sold

Tesla claims it can yank features from even used cars
www.theverge.com www.theverge.com

jalopnik.com

Tesla Remotely Removes Autopilot Features From Customer's Used Tesla Without Any Notice

One of the less-considered side effects of car features moving from hardware to software is that important features and abilities of a car can now be removed without any actual contact with a given car. Where once de-contenting involved at least a screwdriver (or, if you were in a hurry, a...
jalopnik.com jalopnik.com

Cliff notes: Dealer buys Model S direct from Tesla at auction(previously returned lemon law car). At the time, the car had Autopilot and Full Self Drive enabled. Dealer sells car with features advertised to customer. After sale to customer, Tesla performs an 'audit' of car prior to a remotely pushed software update. After the update, both autopilot and Full Self Drive features were disabled. Tesla claims reason for disabling features was customer never paid for them.
 
This is pretty standard for Tesla. It's a bit of a wonder how they survive so many screwups like this.
 
It is irritating enough in the software industry. The consumers for cars I feel will be less tolerant to this.
 
I bet Tesla doesn't respond and this person is SOL. If I were them I would hire a lawyer to recoup those costs. (If they have a lawyer service through their employer.)
 
So you might not be able to download a car yet, but you can download the ability to auto-drive.
 
I hate the business model of selling software unlocks.

If you don't want to include everything with your product, then ohsycially remove it before selling it.

This ought to be law.
 
More than this though, this is a bait and switch.

Someone screwed up. If the consumer was advertised a feature for a given price, it should be guaranteed to them. The dealer they bought it from or Tesla need to resolve this. I'd take them to small claims court if they didn't.
 
