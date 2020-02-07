Tesla disables feature after car is purchased, claims feature 'wasn't paid for'.

Tesla remotely disables Autopilot on used Model S after it was sold Tesla claims it can yank features from even used cars

The trend of not owning things you thought you bought is continuing.Cliff notes: Dealer buys Model S direct from Tesla at auction(previously returned lemon law car). At the time, the car had Autopilot and Full Self Drive enabled. Dealer sells car with features advertised to customer. After sale to customer, Tesla performs an 'audit' of car prior to a remotely pushed software update. After the update, both autopilot and Full Self Drive features were disabled. Tesla claims reason for disabling features was customer never paid for them.