Bought in January, announced yesterday. The world fundamentally changed in that one action, certainly the financial world and how the world will transact going forward. Most people will require the benefit of hindsight after time passing to understand why.



It's not even about BTC price. If anything, this should settle it down longterm which would be healthy. It's more about crypto having a hard floor now, where the old trope about "BTC is dumb cuz it could drop to zero tomorrow" is now an impossibility.