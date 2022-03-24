Terrible HDD packaging from Newegg - where should I buy drives?

Gigantopithecus

Ordered an HDD from Newegg. They shipped it in a small HDD box with one layer of bubble wrap that had partially deflated so there was not much padding and one side of the drive was bare and banging against the box. It was DOA. I returned it for a replacement. They shipped this second drive in the same HDD bubble wrapper and it fell out, so again a side of the drive was banging on the box. It does not work. I am returning it for a refund.

Where should I buy drives? I've had too many bad experiences with Amazon (they shipped me a drive in a bubble mailer envelope once, lol), so they're a no-go for me.
 

toast0

Last time I bought drives, I ordered from BestBuy and as I recall they were well packed; but then again, they had to be shucked and the case is more or less decent packing material
 
Ripskin

I've had a few come like that from Newegg in years past.

I buy from Amazon, but not random sellers, WD, Seagate directly. They come properly packaged thus far and I've had no concerns.
 
Nobu

RIP newegg. Buy direct from manuf on ebay/amazon or their webstore, or the local officedepot/etc.
 
