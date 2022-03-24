Terrible HDD packaging from Newegg - where should I buy drives?

Ordered an HDD from Newegg. They shipped it in a small HDD box with one layer of bubble wrap that had partially deflated so there was not much padding and one side of the drive was bare and banging against the box. It was DOA. I returned it for a replacement. They shipped this second drive in the same HDD bubble wrapper and it fell out, so again a side of the drive was banging on the box. It does not work. I am returning it for a refund.



Where should I buy drives? I've had too many bad experiences with Amazon (they shipped me a drive in a bubble mailer envelope once, lol), so they're a no-go for me.