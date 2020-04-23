Terraonion Is Releasing An Optical Disc Emulator For The Sega Saturn And Dreamcast

erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
4,746
Thanks for the vulnerable FPGA chip, Of course!

"Thanks to the use of an FPGA chip, Terraonion is promising 100% compatibility with all Saturn and Dreamcast software and is also claiming that seek times will be reduced to zero as there's no disc loading required.

Of course, such a device requires you to use disc images, which you can either create yourself from your own game collection or obtain online if you're feeling brave. If you're a serious collector and worry about damaging your expensive games by playing them, this could be the dream ticket."

http://www.nintendolife.com/news/20...sc_emulator_for_the_sega_saturn_and_dreamcast
 
Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

I Complain about Everything
Joined
Oct 29, 2000
Messages
29,774
Interesting. I had no idea these consoles still had a following to the point where development was being done for them

They fell in the in between years for me. I grew up on the original NES, remember the Sega Master system friends had, and recall the SNES coming out as I was starting to lose interests in consoles, but by the time the Saturn and Genesis came around I had already abandoned consoles completely.

My recollection of what was going on in the 90's was that the Playstation launched in 1994, and pretty much dominated the console market to the point where Sega eventually dropped out of making hardware and Nintendo was almost knocked out.

I never knew anyone who bought a Sega or Nintendo product after 1994. Maybe my circle of people is different though. I guess I always assumed the 90's generation of Sega consoles were also-rans that never got much traction, so it is really interesting to me that they still have a following, and people are developing products for them!

Apparently they still have some fans!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top