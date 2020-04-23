Terraonion Is Releasing An Optical Disc Emulator For The Sega Saturn And Dreamcast

Interesting. I had no idea these consoles still had a following to the point where development was being done for them



They fell in the in between years for me. I grew up on the original NES, remember the Sega Master system friends had, and recall the SNES coming out as I was starting to lose interests in consoles, but by the time the Saturn and Genesis came around I had already abandoned consoles completely.



My recollection of what was going on in the 90's was that the Playstation launched in 1994, and pretty much dominated the console market to the point where Sega eventually dropped out of making hardware and Nintendo was almost knocked out.



I never knew anyone who bought a Sega or Nintendo product after 1994. Maybe my circle of people is different though. I guess I always assumed the 90's generation of Sega consoles were also-rans that never got much traction, so it is really interesting to me that they still have a following, and people are developing products for them!



Apparently they still have some fans!