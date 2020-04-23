Terraonion Is Releasing An Optical Disc Emulator For The Sega Saturn And Dreamcast

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
Thanks for the vulnerable FPGA chip, Of course!
"Thanks to the use of an FPGA chip, Terraonion is promising 100% compatibility with all Saturn and Dreamcast software and is also claiming that seek times will be reduced to zero as there's no disc loading required.
Of course, such a device requires you to use disc images, which you can either create yourself from your own game collection or obtain online if you're feeling brave. If you're a serious collector and worry about damaging your expensive games by playing them, this could be the dream ticket."
http://www.nintendolife.com/news/20...sc_emulator_for_the_sega_saturn_and_dreamcast
