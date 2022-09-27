Terra Invicta

G

gamerk2

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jul 9, 2012
Messages
2,012
Terra Invicta is going to be one of those games you either love or hate, with no in between. Expect to spend hundreds of hours per campaign; it was made by the guys who made Long War/Long War 2 for XCOM:EW and XCOM2.
 
DWolvin

DWolvin

2[H]4U
Joined
Nov 13, 2002
Messages
3,039
Ah, good to know! Not for me then, but I still love that games like this are being made. Plus it's be cool to see what the modders come up with.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top