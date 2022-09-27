DWolvin
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Nov 13, 2002
- Messages
- 3,039
I can't believe there is not thread on this-
Seems to be an RTS X-Com / Stellaris (only in the Sol system). Dropping today and I can't wait for real reviews. Oh- designed to be modding friendly!
https://www.ign.com/articles/terra-invicta-review
Seems to be an RTS X-Com / Stellaris (only in the Sol system). Dropping today and I can't wait for real reviews. Oh- designed to be modding friendly!
https://www.ign.com/articles/terra-invicta-review