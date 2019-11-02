Terminator: Dark Fate Bombs! *Warning Minor Spoiler*

It's now projected to do 27m in its first weekend. For comparison Terminator Salvation raked in 125m. Dark Fate turns Sara Conner's story inside out rendering T1 and T2 into irrelevance. All in order to push third-wave feminist ideology. Seems twisted and sad since Sara in T2 was an inspiring warrior/survivor. For me the best moment in the movie was when Sara reflects on the Terminator being the best father for John and makes the decision to stop the T1000 from being created.
 
It's now projected to do 27m in its first weekend. For comparison Terminator Salvation raked in 125m. Dark Fate turns Sara Conner's story inside out rendering T1 and T2 into irrelevance. All in order to push third-wave feminist ideology. Seems twisted and sad since Sara in T2 was an inspiring warrior/survivor. For me the best moment in the movie was when Sara reflects on the Terminator being the best father for John and makes the decision to stop the T1000 from being created.
Wow, they effin killed John minutes into the flick? This reminds of crap I went thru in film school in particular during the experimental film stage. You make shit up as you go along, and you don't really delve into what it all means. They teach you to sit back and look at what you're doing/making so you don't get blindsided when asked about stuff you never even thought about as you are making your said experimental film. They drill this into you so you know what you're making because you will get asked wtf does this mean? It leads to a better informed filmmaker.

Clearly the filmmakers here are that effin clueless. smfh... kill off John then what's the point at all?
 
Here's my problem with this and basically any other film-maker that tried similar tactics.

Instead of making a film with strong female characters doing things ... they take an existing movie series and replace male characters with female characters and then act surprised when the existing fan base, that liked things the way they are, don't go to see it.

Why can't they simply make a good movie with good female characters from the get go, rather than trying to trans-sexualize an existing franchise that has male characters in it? <- not just talking about Terminator btw

/shrug
 
I think it wont (didn't) do well because the terminator mythos hasn't gone anywhere since T3 made it apparent that judgement day will always happen and that the writers had no way to deal with that in any original way since their version of time travel is riddled with paradox's and is patently stupid.

Maybe it'll do better post-theatre. I mean, that happens sometimes. I suspect it'll happen more and more as people continue to skip the high cost of the theatre for more convenient at-home 4k viewing.
 
This movie will get zero money from me no matter what. (out of principle really) It a shame Cameron used to do really enjoyable movies back in the day. Ill wait for the free version
 
it.

Why can't they simply make a good movie with good female characters from the get go, rather than trying to trans-sexualize an existing franchise that has male characters in it? <- not just talking about Terminator btw

/shrug

That's easy, its revolution against reality, our culture has declined and fractured so much that anything pointing to a way that is superior to what someone can up with in their twisted mind and is stopped from passing it off as reality is deemed a threat to their insanity so they lie, cheat, and do whatever it takes to pass it off on to the rest of society. Movies and other media are easy vehicles, hence they ruin everything they touch.
 
I dunno, can't say I'm terribly excited for this movie, feels like it was just a couple of years ago that they "rebooted" the franchise. I thought Salvation was the strongest entry besides T2 and I'm surprised they never went back to the Future War. I'm sure there's more interesting stories to be had in that timeframe (ie: detailing how they capture and rejigger T-800s, sabotaging time travel tech, etc).

The one positive about this movie, is that it shows Hollywood is open to "retconning" movie sequels, and perhaps this will help open the way to Blomkamp's Alien 5 treatment sometime down the road.
 
it was getting decent reviews especially for Linda Hamilton (Sarah Connor)...James Cameron was also involved in writing the story but for the last few years he's been consumed with making his Avatar sequels so I don't think he gave Dark Fate his best effort...
 
I will say I don't think the idea of killing John is bad in and of itself, or just finding a way to write him off entirely. Its a new timeline so John not being the leader wouldn't be hard to believe. And let's be real, killing John in the first few minutes is still a hell of a lot better than going the Genisys route and turning him into the villain. That said, from the spoilers I've been reading (because I have no intention of seeing this, T3 will forever be the last Terminator movie I actually sit down to watch) it seems like the movie does nothing with everything it sets up. New threat that, for some reason, creates the same kind of Terminators. Terminator randomly deciding they don't like killing and deciding to go off and be a person. Return of Sarah Connor. New heroes. All set up with no pay off or justification of anything. For as bad as T3 was and as much of a dump as it takes on T2 I'll at least give it credit for trying to justify itself and its plot. It handled it very poorly but at least it tried.

Fuck that movie and it's entire "autism is the next stage of evolution" plotline. The first Predator is the only good one.
 
I will say I don't think the idea of killing John is bad in and of itself, or just finding a way to write him off entirely. Its a new timeline so John not being the leader wouldn't be hard to believe. And let's be real, killing John in the first few minutes is still a hell of a lot better than going the Genisys route and turning him into the villain. That said, from the spoilers I've been reading (because I have no intention of seeing this, T3 will forever be the last Terminator movie I actually sit down to watch) it seems like the movie does nothing with everything it sets up. New threat that, for some reason, creates the same kind of Terminators. Terminator randomly deciding they don't like killing and deciding to go off and be a person. Return of Sarah Connor. New heroes. All set up with no pay off or justification of anything. For as bad as T3 was and as much of a dump as it takes on T2 I'll at least give it credit for trying to justify itself and its plot. It handled it very poorly but at least it tried.

Fuck that movie and it's entire "autism is the next stage of evolution" plotline. The first Predator is the only good one.



what ever man...i enjoyed all the predator movies! especially the last one...i could care less about the autism part that hurts your feelings lol..
 
what ever man...i enjoyed all the predator movies! especially the last one...i could care less about the autism part that hurts your feelings lol..
Eh. You act like you liking them is something to throw in my face. Glad you do, doesn't bother me in the least bit. I didn't even enjoy it as a dumb action movie.

PS: Couldn't care less. You are saying you are capable of caring less with that statement.
 
It bombed because something something female agenda.

I stopped reading there. This is sure to be a 10 page thread if the past threads of this nature are any indication.
 
No way it's just 27 million world wide.

Then again, what is this bullshit doing in the news section?
 
You obviously missed the part about SJW. It is like catnip these days. No matter the subject matter being discussed, eventually it will shift to "girl power." In this case, OP used the movie as yet another cautionary tale to talk about his views on SJW's detrimental effect on society. It has replaced "Nazi" as the fashionable word of choice.
It seems like the kiddos and neckbeards feigning outrage weren't even alive in '92 for T2 Sarah Connor - she was already Lady-Commando way back then so its not like she came out of nowhere here.

There are cases where SJW criticisms have merit and a company trying to be inclusive misses the "less is more" golden rule, but this clickbaity broadbrush phenomenon with it just being hurled in all directions is having the opposite of the intended effect and criticisms are losing their meaning, its become people banging a pot on their head with a wooden spoon.
 
No way it's just 27 million world wide.

Then again, what is this bullshit doing in the news section?
Domestic. The OP listed Dark Fate's domestic opening projections next to Salvation's entire domestic take without bothering to specify anything, for some reason. If Dark Fate hits the $27m domestic projection it will be in line with the domestic opening for Genisys and a bit behind Salvation's $42m domestic opening. With an estimated $185m budget it will need to make around $370m to break even.
 
It seems like the kiddos and neckbeards feigning outrage weren't even alive in '92 for T2 Sarah Connor - she was already Lady-Commando way back then so its not like she came out of nowhere here.
There are cases where SJW criticisms have merit and a company trying to be inclusive misses the "less is more" golden rule, but this clickbaity broadbrush phenomenon with it just being hurled in all directions is having the opposite of the intended effect and criticisms are losing their meaning, its become people banging a pot on their head with a wooden spoon.
There was one lady commando in 1992 and the few famous celebrity feminist activists back then that were basically considered nutcases. There were no social media. But girl power is everywhere these days. It is that that is drawing all the negative reactions. It is in your face. Everywhere you turn, it is about women in power.

We'll see how it all shakes out. SJW is being brought up all the time everywhere and taking the blame. This is not some minor issue to be brushed aside. And obviously OP went out of his way to make a thread and use it as one main reason why it bombed. If instead it opened with $200 million gross, the same thread would still be made with some wordings changed to reflect that but the gist would still be the same. I'm just responding to a poster wondering why this bullshit is being posted with my take on it.
 
I can't wait for the female Thor movie in 2021. In the meantime...2020 Women and Blacks. Still the root of all problems.
Women and blacks were never a problem. The problem are the people like you who pretend they are the problem for others. Disgusting.

Bad writing is bad writing no matter the gender and skin color of the actors. But if you have black actors and women in your bad movie you can use the "it is hated because of sexism / racism" card. Anyone who does that should be ashamed of themselves, they are the real racists projecting their own biases onto others.
 
So we had strong female lead movies like Aliens which included female marines...
It worked because an agenda wasn't being pushed, it was what it was... bugs needed to get killed.

Once you start pushing re-world agenda's you compromise a fluid story and what do you think will happen...
 
Domestic. The OP listed Dark Fate's domestic opening projections next to Salvation's entire domestic take without bothering to specify anything, for some reason. If Dark Fate hits the $27m domestic projection it will be in line with the domestic opening for Genisys and a bit behind Salvation's $42m domestic opening. With an estimated $185m budget it will need to make around $370m to break even.
figured it wouldn't do as well opening weekend just due to the fact that most kids don't have a clue who Linda Hamilton is nor even know the original terminator.. either way i plan on seeing this on my day off on monday.. nice to see Sarah Connor back in the primary role with none other than Linda Hamilton playing her again. personally though my favorite thing from the Terminator universe movies/shows was the Sarah Connor Chronicles and surprise both lead roles were females.. hmm...
 
figured it wouldn't do as well opening weekend just due to the fact that most kids don't have a clue who Linda Hamilton is nor even know the original terminator.. either way i plan on seeing this on my day off on monday.. nice to see Sarah Connor back in the primary role with none other than Linda Hamilton playing her again. personally though my favorite thing from the Terminator universe movies/shows was the Sarah Connor Chronicles and surprise both lead roles were females.. hmm...
I agree with this. And both Terminator's were female. With the T1000 being Shirley Manson of Garbage. And Summer Glau...Yummy duo!
 
“SJW sky is falling, everything is SJW propaganda being shoved down my throat”

“women and blacks are the problem”

“the real racists are those that cast blacks and women because the reason that is done is to claim bad reviews are racist ... and those are the real racists”

Holy shit this place is a dumpster fire.


 
Got to make room for LGBT1000. I didn't come up with the name I saw it somewhere I can't remember.
It's a shame that some of the greatest movie franchises have been turned inside out in this manner...they tweak and remake to appeal to a certain political demographic, then scratch their heads when said political demographic doesn't make the effort to go outside and spent money to see it.

I had high hopes for Dark Fate, since Terminator is one of my all-time favorite series. T1 was awesome, and T2 blows it out of the water, which is a rarity for a sequel to attain.

I absolutely enjoy all of the other Terminator movies after T2, despite having to take a bit of them at face value. Alas, perhaps I will like DF, as well...in the same manner as I like the post-T2 sequels. I'll find out sooner or later.


Box Office tracking:

https://www.boxofficemojo.com/releasegroup/gr2809221637/
 
what ever man...i enjoyed all the predator movies! especially the last one...i could care less about the autism part that hurts your feelings lol..
It was enjoyable in the sense that I laughed hard enough to be gasping for breath. The film had it's moments as a comedy special... Like when the scientist chick jumps off the bus and the lead guy doesn't catch her and she face plants.

The film was hot garbage
 
So we had strong female lead movies like Aliens which included female marines...
It worked because an agenda wasn't being pushed, it was what it was... bugs needed to get killed.

Once you start pushing re-world agenda's you compromise a fluid story and what do you think will happen...
Aliens 1000% had an agenda. Hell, the entire movie revolves around themes of motherhood. It is an incredibly female-centric movie. Cameron doesn't make movies without some kind of message. If Aliens were made today people would be screeching about how it was "SJW garbage" and about it "forcing politics down our throats" and all that bullshit. Everyone is so fucking radicalized these days that they have to screech about every little thing and close their minds to anything outside of their little bubble.
 
I have absolutely no problem with strong female characters; my wife is former army and is tough as nails and you sure as hell don't cross her. However, I don't like the trend of going back to old(er) movies and redoing them just for the sake of changing the genders to pander to cultural changes. It seems lazy to me that movie producers can't find anything new to use instead of retreading franchises that worked for the time they were made in.
 
Aliens 1000% had an agenda. Hell, the entire movie revolves around themes of motherhood. It is an incredibly female-centric movie. Cameron doesn't make movies without some kind of message. If Aliens were made today people would be screeching about how it was "SJW garbage" and about it "forcing politics down our throats" and all that bullshit. Everyone is so fucking radicalized these days that they have to screech about every little thing and close their minds to anything outside of their little bubble.
Original story with female leads, fine. Redoing a story with male leads and making them female, that is the issue, made worse by poor writing that doesn't address or poorly addresses why the leads are now female.

This thread does not belong here though and should be locked/moved.
 
I know I said it before, but I went to see this film with a friend expecting it to be a joke. Both my friend and I are huge Arnold fans, and we were just expecting to goof off and make jokes with each other. That's how Genisys went: we both knew it was going to be bad so we tempered our expectations. I was pleasantly surprised to find that Dark Fate, while nowhere near as good as 1 or 2, was actually half decent and had some good action, decent emotional investment and a plot that made more sense than other recent Terminator movies. I'd actually rank it above #3 and on-par or better than Salvation.
 
I think the film bombed because it was not heavily marketed properly. Also the last bunch of alternate terminator movies made people say ahh what the fuck, just more bullshit alternate universe crap after T2.

They should have marketed this film much harder and really pointed out that it picks up after t2.

Havent seen it yet. WIshed I hadnt even read the first few posts in this thread. sigh spoilers and all.
 
arnold impregnates his maids and God knows what else - he's lost all credibility as a terminator at this point.

They might as well get Gallagher and his mallet and take the Terminator franchise a different direction. Terminator 12: Let's smash some fruit
 
I think the film bombed because it was not heavily marketed properly. Also the last bunch of alternate terminator movies made people say ahh what the fuck, just more bullshit alternate universe crap after T2.

They should have marketed this film much harder and really pointed out that it picks up after t2.

Havent seen it yet. WIshed I hadnt even read the first few posts in this thread. sigh spoilers and all.
Advertising budget estimates are over $100m so its not like it wasn't widely advertised. It didn't have Marvel movie ads, but that would have been really stupid if it did. Predictions are already pointing to a $120m loss and going even heavier on the ads likely wouldn't have done too much to counteract that. I think its just a franchise that is not compatible with modern Hollywood film making.
 
Advertising budget estimates are over $100m so its not like it wasn't widely advertised. It didn't have Marvel movie ads, but that would have been really stupid if it did. Predictions are already pointing to a $120m loss and going even heavier on the ads likely wouldn't have done too much to counteract that. I think its just a franchise that is not compatible with modern Hollywood film making.
It probably should have had worlds first LGTBQ or whatever Terminator.
 
