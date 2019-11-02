Terminator: Dark Fate Bombs! *Warning Minor Spoiler*

I will say I don't think the idea of killing John is bad in and of itself, or just finding a way to write him off entirely. Its a new timeline so John not being the leader wouldn't be hard to believe. And let's be real, killing John in the first few minutes is still a hell of a lot better than going the Genisys route and turning him into the villain. That said, from the spoilers I've been reading (because I have no intention of seeing this, T3 will forever be the last Terminator movie I actually sit down to watch) it seems like the movie does nothing with everything it sets up. New threat that, for some reason, creates the same kind of Terminators. Terminator randomly deciding they don't like killing and deciding to go off and be a person. Return of Sarah Connor. New heroes. All set up with no pay off or justification of anything. For as bad as T3 was and as much of a dump as it takes on T2 I'll at least give it credit for trying to justify itself and its plot. It handled it very poorly but at least it tried.







Fuck that movie and it's entire "autism is the next stage of evolution" plotline. The first Predator is the only good one.