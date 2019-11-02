Terminator: Dark Fate Bombs! *Warning Minor Spoiler*

Article
It's now projected to do 27m in its first weekend. For comparison Terminator Salvation raked in 125m. Dark Fate turns Sara Conner's story inside out rendering T1 and T2 into irrelevance. All in order to push third-wave feminist ideology. Seems twisted and sad since Sara in T2 was an inspiring warrior/survivor. For me the best moment in the movie was when Sara reflects on the Terminator being the best father for John and makes the decision to stop the T1000 from being created.
It's now projected to do 27m in its first weekend. For comparison Terminator Salvation raked in 125m. Dark Fate turns Sara Conner's story inside out rendering T1 and T2 into irrelevance. All in order to push third-wave feminist ideology. Seems twisted and sad since Sara in T2 was an inspiring warrior/survivor. For me the best moment in the movie was when Sara reflects on the Terminator being the best father for John and makes the decision to stop the T1000 from being created.