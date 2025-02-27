  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Terminator 2D: No Fate (2D action side-scroller)

P

polonyc2

Fully [H]
2FA
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
28,550
Terminator 2D: No Fate is an upcoming officially licensed 2D action side-scroller published by Reef Entertainment and developed by Bitmap Bureau, launching on PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC (via Steam and the Epic Games Store) on September 5th, 2025

Players will assume the role of Sarah Connor and the T-800 on missions to put an end to Skynet's plans to save humanity. The game blends iconic scenes from Terminator 2: Judgement Day alongside original scenarios and multiple endings...


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IkMFYMG3QLw


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zir-oFQT4Io
 
Basically what every kid growing up in the 16 bit era wishes the Terminator games would have actually been. Why was that so hard for developers? Obviously the graphical effects on display are more akin to something Sega Saturn would have delivered but my point still stands.
 
I'd have loved this, if it came out in the early 90s. Now it's just another body on the nostalgia bait wannabe 8bit looking pixelart bandwagon.
 
jbltecnicspro said:
Basically what every kid growing up in the 16 bit era wishes the Terminator games would have actually been. Why was that so hard for developers? Obviously the graphical effects on display are more akin to something Sega Saturn would have delivered but my point still stands.
Click to expand...
This actually looks like the SNES T2 game, just a lot better. They added the speed and enemy density of Contra to it. Since it looks like different characters play differently, I kind of wish Sarah played more in the style of something like Blackthorne.
 
Yeah, I'll be picking this title up at some point (perfect game for my Ally). I'm liking the Contra homage with the plane coming from the background and lighting up the terrain with fire.

Armenius said:
Since it looks like different characters play differently, I kind of wish Sarah played more in the style of something like Blackthorne.
Click to expand...
I'll need to re-watch the trailer, but I thought there was a moment where Sarah used something similar to Blackthorne's 'background dodge' mechanic. But - yeah, a full 'Prince of Persia'-style for human and more 'action platformer' control for machine would've been an interesting (and realistic) contrast between the characters.
 
looks decent but id prefer modern graphics instead of fake "super 16bit" stuff.
 
Looks like a good mix of subtle modern graphical touches with predominantly old school style. I was always garbage at these types of games but it looks good.
 
Ripskin said:
I was always garbage at these types of games but it looks good.
Click to expand...

Hah, I had the same thought. I had a couple of friends who were always much, much better than me at Contra-style games as a kid.
But this looks fun, in an obvious nostalgic kind of way. Could be a good Steam Deck game.
 
1753278120943.png
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top