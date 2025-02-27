Terminator 2D: No Fate (2D action side-scroller)

Terminator 2D: No Fate is an upcoming officially licensed 2D action side-scroller published by Reef Entertainment and developed by Bitmap Bureau, launching on PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC (via Steam and the Epic Games Store) on September 5th, 2025
Players will assume the role of Sarah Connor and the T-800 on missions to put an end to Skynet's plans to save humanity. The game blends iconic scenes from Terminator 2: Judgement Day alongside original scenarios and multiple endings...
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IkMFYMG3QLw
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zir-oFQT4Io
