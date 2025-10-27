Tenstorrent Announces Open Chiplet Atlas Ecosystem

erek
"This joint effort is backed by a broad coalition of industry leaders, including AIDC, AheadComputing, Axelera AI, Baya Systems, BOS Semiconductors, CoAsia SEMI, Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI), Lanxin Computing, LG, Preferred Networks, Rapidus, Semidynamics, SKAIChips, ThunderSoft, and VeriSilicon. The standard also draws strong support from leading research institutions and key academics, including the Barcelona Supercomputing Center (BSC) and professors such as Yanan Sun of Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Yuan Xie of The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, Amro Awad of Oxford University, and Wantong Li of the University of California at Riverside, along with The University of Tokyo.
Jaehong Park, CEO of BOS Semiconductors: "For the Open Chiplet Atlas Ecosystem to be truly valuable to the automotive industry, it must be built on a foundation of longevity and trust. At BOS, our products go into vehicles with lifecycles of fifteen years or more, which means our absolute priorities are a scalable ecosystem and guaranteed backward compatibility, which is realized with the OCA Ecosystem."
Osman Unsal, Research Manager at BSC: "Unlocking the next level of application performance requires a practical way to enable computational heterogeneity, and this is precisely the promise of the Open Chiplet Atlas Ecosystem. To make that promise a reality, my advice for the OCA Ecosystem community is to be agile. The community must move quickly with a core group to prove the value, and we strategically expand this collaboration to build a robust and lasting ecosystem. Depending on this ecosystem evolution, I see an intercept possibility in the future phases of the DARE supercomputing project."
The Open Chiplet Atlas Ecosystem is fundamentally a collaborative endeavor. All specifications and frameworks are being developed with transparency and are available on a royalty-free basis, ensuring a level playing field for the entire industry. Tenstorrent and its partners believe that the most robust and innovative solutions emerge from a diverse community of contributors. We strongly encourage companies, academic institutions, and individuals to join this effort, contribute their expertise, and help shape the future of composable silicon."Hirotaka Minami, Senior Director of Rapidus Corporation: "As a foundry, we see firsthand how rising design and manufacturing costs are driving the need for a more open ecosystem. The real power of the Open Chiplet Atlas Ecosystem lies in its promise of true interoperability. Establishing a standard that allows customers to mix-and-match chiplets from various vendors is a crucial step toward simplifying the enormously complex task of physical integration. We believe the OCA ecosystem will enable foundries like ours to efficiently manufacture next-generation systems for a diverse and innovative market."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/342293/tenstorrent-announces-open-chiplet-atlas-ecosystem