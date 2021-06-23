Temp issue with Intel 10700

Hey guys, I am having a weird issue with the temps on my intel 10700. I just recently started experiencing it and I am not sure which factor is influencing the problem. Quick specs:

Core: Intel 10700 stock. (if it is important I can pull settings from bios. I have not overclocked but have adjusted a few settings)
Cooler: Arctic Freezer II 280

Idle temps sit around 34-40 depending on the day etc. When I start processing a video on Handbrake, the temps shoot up to 86C and then within 1 minute I breach 90 and continue to climb. I used to have my Mobo fan profile on silent, but I shifted it to normal to see if this would help, but it has not.

Screenshot 2021-06-22 184139.png


The following things are potential problems that I am trying to narrow down:
1. The computer has a lot of uptime. Is the temp of the water just too warm to transfer enough heat out at full load
2. The ambient temp of the room is pretty high. Sometimes will get to around 80-85 in summer. Would this have a major effect on the temps continuing to rise
3. Is the cooler not seated correctly? I am pretty sure it is because temps stay low in idle
4. It seems the fan and the pump on the artic freezer are all looped together somehow so I cannot control the speed of the pump vs the fans. Is this causing an issue with temps?
 
1+2 are a good assumption.
3, not unless you knocked it or something.
4, crank it up to max at 70-75c.
 
I have the mobo controls set to max out at around 65C. Sometimes It can hold steady at 88 but not always. I just ordered a y splitter 4pin cable to try to disconnect the fans from the pump. I'm going to run the pump at max off the CPU opt fan header and keep the fans running off the main CPU header. I am thinking if the temp in my room is generally high and the computer is on a lot, then the water is not getting enough circulation. If I can speed up the circulation to a constant level, I should be able to drop down the waters temp to a more reasonable level. If it doesn't work though, I am not sure what to do other than get a fan and point it at the computer lol
 
