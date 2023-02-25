TELUS investigating leak of stolen source code, employee data

erek
Sad, stolen intellectual properties
""In the repositories are the backend, frontend, middleware [information,] AWS keys, Google auth keys, Source Code, Testing Apps, Staging/Prod/testing and more!" states the seller's latest post.
The seller further boasts that the stolen source code contains the company's "sim-swap-api" that will purportedly enable adversaries to carry out SIM swap attacks.
Although the threat actor has labeled this a "FULL breach" and promises to sell "everything associated with Telus," it is too early to conclude that an incident indeed occurred at TELUS or to rule out a third-party vendor breach.
"We are investigating claims that a small amount of data related to internal TELUS source code and select TELUS team members' information has appeared on the dark web," a TELUS spokesperson told BleepingComputer.
"We can confirm that to this point our investigation, which we launched as soon as we were made aware of the incident, has not identified any corporate or retail customer data."
BleepingComputer continues to monitor the development and provide you with updates on the situation.
TELUS employees and customers, in the meantime, should look out for any phishing or scam messaging targeting them and refrain from entertaining such email, text, or telephone communications.
h/t Dominic Alvieri"
Source: https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/ne...ing-leak-of-stolen-source-code-employee-data/
