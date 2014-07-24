TEKKEN 7 is coming to PC - Lead platform due to engine

Domingo said: Generally speaking, the chain combos always sound better on paper than they actually are. They're rarely of use in most situations since they don't start quickly.



Tekken is a weird animal because it seems far more complicated than it typically is. Nina and King might have like 50 moves each, but if you watch good players you'll rarely see more than 10 actually being used. The Mishimas (Kazuya, Heihachi, Devil, etc.) revolve around a simple mix-up and being able to counter hit uppercut quickly. Even characters with lots of short chains tend to stick to 3-4 sequences.



The real depth isn't necessarily knowing all of the obscure combos and moves. It's usually about using distance and reacting well.



I've watched some tournaments for 7 and that seems to be the case more than ever. A few pitter-patter low hits and quick pokes setting up a massive launch combo that does 50% damage.

Yea, but like most fighters you should know all of them. When I was younger, I knew all the characters. Every one. I would play and learn all of their movesets. It helps in countering if you know the moves and their buttons. As, Jin has a reversal based on certain button combos. If you don't know what animation is tied to what button press, then it's hard to counter a throw, or combo. The reversal game in Tekken isn't as deep as Dead or Alive (which is almost purely based around) but there is certainly an aspect to it.I'm not nearly as patient as I use to be when it comes to fighters. I just don't have it in me to play them like I use to. Still, I hold a special place in my nerd heart for Tekken. It was the first fighter was actually okay at. Street Fighter was so cruel to me growing up, because the fighter was a 6 button one, and I couldn't wrap my head around the limits of a four button controller and shoulder buttons.I wouldn't improve in Street Fighter until I got an arcade stick.