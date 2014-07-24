TEKKEN 7 is coming to PC - Lead platform due to engine

LeviathanZERO
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 20, 2003
- Messages
- 6,496
http://www.gamenguide.com/articles/...te-unsure-pc-version-confirmed-jun-kazama.htm....Meanwhile, Taka Kawasaki, head of Epic Studios Japan, confirmed to Korean site kdramastars that not only was a PC version happening, it would be the "leading one" thanks to the Unreal Engine 4.
Sweet.
In other news, TEKKEN 2: Kazuya's Revenge, is coming out. heh heh heh
http://www.avoidingthepuddle.com/ne...enge-live-action-movie-gets-new-trailers.html