TEKKEN 7 is coming to PC - Lead platform due to engine

LeviathanZERO

djoye

I don't know why, but I find this hilarious.

So, if anyone has followed arcade games in the past decade or so, you've noticed that arcade games haven't exactly been based on proprietary hardware configurations for a while now (they were in the '80s and '90s). I don't know who started it, but the Taito Type X hardware was released in 2004 and it was basically a standard PC that ran Windows XP embedded and the games were built on DirectX and .NET. I don't believe that BlazBlue Calamity Trigger was released on Steam because someone was just so passionate that they wanted to port it, I believe that it was released on Steam because IT ALREADY RAN ON WINDOWS!@# Many games that run on Taito Type X hardware are already ripped and can be downloaded and ran on your Windows-based home computer with just a little executable designed to bypass the USB dongle installed in a PCI slot on the Type X. Someone tells you that Street Fighter IV is being ported to PC, you tell them they're an idiot since it was initially DEVELOPED ON A PC! (It runs on Taito Type X).

Anyway, where I'm getting with this is that, because they're possibly developing these games on Windows-based systems in the first place, as a side effect, PCs are getting these games because, well, why not? MONEY. Even if they release an arcade version, arcades are practically dead in the US so they might as well release to end-user PCs as well.

Throwing in a picture of the first-gen Taito Type X arcade unit:
http://system16.com/hardware.php?id=677

Look familiar? Flippin' desktop computer.
 
Dion

Dion

djoye said:
Someone tells you that Street Fighter IV is being ported to PC, you tell them they're an idiot since it was initially DEVELOPED ON A PC!
eh.. Capcom already said years ago that the MT engine was designed for PC and it was always the lead platform. Capcom's PC games run really great and alot of good PC features. So I believe it..
 
3zoo0

Arcade is dead.
the last teken I played was teken 3.
and they will never make graphic quality worth it in pc. it's basically a console port.
 
LeviathanZERO

You are correct.
Namco is moving toward PC hardware for this, but Tekken 6 was custom hardware, not PC, but CELL CPU based(so just a PS3 with more RAM). So, yes, this is nothing but a side effect, since the Arcade hardware is PC based and both versions(arcade and home) are identical(just like SF4).
Like you said, easy side effect and money, or Tekken 6 would have been PORTED and released on PC.

This isn't a Dark Souls type of situation. Tekken is an Arcade game, first. That hardware is now a PC.
 
dario03

Dion said:
eh.. Capcom already said years ago that the MT engine was designed for PC and it was always the lead platform. Capcom's PC games run really great and alot of good PC features. So I believe it..
Street Fighter 4 never really ran good online for me. And IIRC a lot of people had the same issue. Ran awesome in offline mode but in online some of the most basic commands would just not register. Really ruined some good games when you are in a close match and throw a fireball just for pressure and your opponent dies from it. You know he meant to do something else but the game didn't register it and he dies. And of course its no fun when it happens to you.
 
Domingo

Domingo

Disregarding any technical details, I still see this game failing.
#1, fighting games are more or less dead on the PC. Even the terrific Capcom ports are a ghost town.
#2, Tekken has steadily declined in popularity even on the PS and Xbox. People aren't even playing the game on the consoles in spite of decent sales numbers. Even the hardcore players just don't care about Tekken these days.
It's nice to see the PC get more and more games, but a non-PC genre game combined with a franchise on the ropes doesn't bode well.
 
dgz

dgz

So, consoles are lead and PC gamers will get a so-so console port at best.
 
gsilver

I really need to look into those Taito games. I had no idea that they were on the PC.

...Too bad Steam only wants to sell the first Blazblue.
 
Dion

Dion

dario03 said:
Street Fighter 4 never really ran good online for me. And IIRC a lot of people had the same issue. Ran awesome in offline mode but in online some of the most basic commands would just not register. Really ruined some good games when you are in a close match and throw a fireball just for pressure and your opponent dies from it. You know he meant to do something else but the game didn't register it and he dies. And of course its no fun when it happens to you.
Ya well capcom's choice to not include ggpo is not a problem with the engine. It's there choice to save money and make an inferior product.

polonyc2 said:
just like PC was the lead platform in Dark Souls 2 and BF4?
BF4 suffers from rushed unpolished work. Not consoleness. I believe PC was there primary dev. As it has been since forever.
 
Domingo

Domingo

No clue if I'll bother. The Tekken community is on life support and the weird staggered release of this game hasn't helped.
They just haven't been able to modernize Tekken with subsequent sequels. The graphics get better, but the game is still very much the same...but with more moves.
At this point literally every move in the game can lead into a string the other person has to memorize how to block. If someone doesn't dedicate a ton of time to that, it's just a mess of random moves landing.
 
4saken

4saken

hrm, ima huge huge huge tekken fan, and i am a little...well...underwhelmed by this trailer. :(
 
Krenum

Krenum

4saken said:
hrm, ima huge huge huge tekken fan, and i am a little...well...underwhelmed by this trailer. :(
Yeah, really. Doesn't look great by any means, by watching that I'd rather just play Tekken 2 or Tag.
 
Domingo

Domingo

Tekken hit a wall several years ago. There isn't much more they can do with it sans a total reboot. Cramming more moves and attack string variants can only do so much.
In spite of them using Unreal Engine 4, the graphics look ported from whatever 6 and Tag 2 were using. After all the talk about Tekken 7 being this huge new beginning, the game is 95% the same.
It's great that they're bringing it to PC, but the game itself is Namco phoning it in one more time. Had SF x Tekken succeeded, something tells me we'd be on a totally different track. I bet they started making Tekken x SF and when that game tanked, they probably scrapped their work and went back to making another copy+paste Tekken game.
 
twonunpackmule

Domingo said:
Tekken hit a wall several years ago. There isn't much more they can do with it sans a total reboot. Cramming more moves and attack string variants can only do so much.
In spite of them using Unreal Engine 4, the graphics look ported from whatever 6 and Tag 2 were using. After all the talk about Tekken 7 being this huge new beginning, the game is 95% the same.
It's great that they're bringing it to PC, but the game itself is Namco phoning it in one more time. Had SF x Tekken succeeded, something tells me we'd be on a totally different track. I bet they started making Tekken x SF and when that game tanked, they probably scrapped their work and went back to making another copy+paste Tekken game.
I think the big overhaul this year is the SP. I'm under the impression they are incorporating ideas from MK and Blazblue.
 
Domingo

Domingo

They can do whatever they like with a story mode, but the core game has mostly stagnated since Tekken 5. I don't see how they're going to get people back that haven't cared since the early 00's. Especially with the game being more hardcore than ever. Outside memorizing moves and strings for weeks on end, the game is too zany for its own good. Instead of 30 moves, now Nina has like 200. Instead of 2-3 moves that can be chained, now literally everything has a high/low mix-up afterward. TTT2 might be the greatest desert island game of all time, but it's borderline impossible to play casually. 7's like that but even more extreme.
 
Domingo

Domingo

Should be interesting. This is the first Tekken to hit the PC, and Namco has done a good job with PC ports. I'm still not sure if casual players will like it. I've followed it and have tried to get into watching matches, but it's nuts. The combos just...keep...going. Outside of the occasional poke attack or quick low hit, once characters land a shot you're looking at 50% damage nearly every time. In some cases, even more. It isn't quite Marvel or Skullgirls, but it's headed down that road. You might as well just put the controller down once you get hit with anything of substance.
 
Armenius

Armenius

Domingo said:
Tekken hit a wall several years ago. There isn't much more they can do with it sans a total reboot. Cramming more moves and attack string variants can only do so much.
In spite of them using Unreal Engine 4, the graphics look ported from whatever 6 and Tag 2 were using. After all the talk about Tekken 7 being this huge new beginning, the game is 95% the same.
It's great that they're bringing it to PC, but the game itself is Namco phoning it in one more time. Had SF x Tekken succeeded, something tells me we'd be on a totally different track. I bet they started making Tekken x SF and when that game tanked, they probably scrapped their work and went back to making another copy+paste Tekken game.
As a Tekken fan I can tell you I didn't care about Street Fighter X Tekken because I don't care about having Tekken characters in a Street Fighter game. I never cared much for the Street Fighter engine, either. I think it's a dinosaur and uninteresting in this day and age.

Now if Tekken X Street Fighter came out, I would have definitely been interested in that.
 
Domingo

Domingo

Armenius said:
As a Tekken fan I can tell you I didn't care about Street Fighter X Tekken because I don't care about having Tekken characters in a Street Fighter game. I never cared much for the Street Fighter engine, either. I think it's a dinosaur and uninteresting in this day and age.

Now if Tekken X Street Fighter came out, I would have definitely been interested in that.
Namco claims it's still in development. If Tekken 7 moves some units we might actually see it at some point.
SF x Tekken was weird. People either loved or hated it, but not really because of the characters. The mechanics with the gems and chain combos tended to be divisive. I've been pretty happy with all of the Namco character exchanges going back to Heihachi in Soul Calibur to Akuma in Tekken 7. They tend to do a good job with porting characters to and from games.
I still think Tekken 7 is a big unknown at retail. I'm not sure it's different enough to bring back the people that bailed on the last few versions. There have been 6 Tekkens since Tekken 4 pretty much killed the community.
 
Domingo

Domingo

June 2nd is getting closer. Seems the PC version won't support cross-play with the console versions, so who knows what the online community will be like. SF4 ended up having at least a decent online presence on the PC. I can't imagine we'll have even 1/4 of the player base that the PS4 has, though. I'll probably follow a wait and see approach as I doubt the PC version will look that much better than the PS4 (especially the Pro), but I could be wrong.
 
Dan_D

That looks like the back of an old E-Machine.
 
CupOfFro

I've played Tekken a few times, didn't know this one was coming to PC. Man I'm out of the loop. lol
 
4saken

4saken

Domingo said:
June 2nd is getting closer. Seems the PC version won't support cross-play with the console versions, so who knows what the online community will be like. SF4 ended up having at least a decent online presence on the PC. I can't imagine we'll have even 1/4 of the player base that the PS4 has, though. I'll probably follow a wait and see approach as I doubt the PC version will look that much better than the PS4 (especially the Pro), but I could be wrong.
so needs cross platform. I'd love to buy it on PC, but with no cross platform ill definitely be buying the PS4 pro version.
 
Domingo

Domingo

We're 2 weeks away. I went ahead and got the PC version for the hell of it...and because it's cheaper. If I decide to actually be competitive again, I might pick up the PS4 version later. Seems King is top tier and a lot of the mashy DOA-clone characters have been nerfed. Nvidia even tossed up a game-ready driver early, too. That's good news to me.
It does feel like some of the combos are excessively long, but at least it's better than T6 and TTT2.

Anyone else going PC for this one?
 
LurkerLito

For me I lost interest in Tekken back on the PS2 IIRC. I just disliked it's complicated chain combo system that much. I'll probably end up buying this at some point when it goes into the bargain bin just to have it on PC and take it for a spin in the highest quality, but I won't pay more than $10-$15 for it. I'd probably only spend about an hour or two playing before I would be tired of the game and shelve it (like I did with Mortal Kombat, SFIV Ultra, etc...).
 
Domingo

Domingo

Generally speaking, the chain combos always sound better on paper than they actually are. They're rarely of use in most situations since they don't start quickly.

Tekken is a weird animal because it seems far more complicated than it typically is. Nina and King might have like 50 moves each, but if you watch good players you'll rarely see more than 10 actually being used. The Mishimas (Kazuya, Heihachi, Devil, etc.) revolve around a simple mix-up and being able to counter hit uppercut quickly. Even characters with lots of short chains tend to stick to 3-4 sequences.

The real depth isn't necessarily knowing all of the obscure combos and moves. It's usually about using distance and reacting well.

I've watched some tournaments for 7 and that seems to be the case more than ever. A few pitter-patter low hits and quick pokes setting up a massive launch combo that does 50% damage.
 
twonunpackmule

Domingo said:
Generally speaking, the chain combos always sound better on paper than they actually are. They're rarely of use in most situations since they don't start quickly.

Tekken is a weird animal because it seems far more complicated than it typically is. Nina and King might have like 50 moves each, but if you watch good players you'll rarely see more than 10 actually being used. The Mishimas (Kazuya, Heihachi, Devil, etc.) revolve around a simple mix-up and being able to counter hit uppercut quickly. Even characters with lots of short chains tend to stick to 3-4 sequences.

The real depth isn't necessarily knowing all of the obscure combos and moves. It's usually about using distance and reacting well.

I've watched some tournaments for 7 and that seems to be the case more than ever. A few pitter-patter low hits and quick pokes setting up a massive launch combo that does 50% damage.
Yea, but like most fighters you should know all of them. When I was younger, I knew all the characters. Every one. I would play and learn all of their movesets. It helps in countering if you know the moves and their buttons. As, Jin has a reversal based on certain button combos. If you don't know what animation is tied to what button press, then it's hard to counter a throw, or combo. The reversal game in Tekken isn't as deep as Dead or Alive (which is almost purely based around) but there is certainly an aspect to it.

I'm not nearly as patient as I use to be when it comes to fighters. I just don't have it in me to play them like I use to. Still, I hold a special place in my nerd heart for Tekken. It was the first fighter was actually okay at. Street Fighter was so cruel to me growing up, because the fighter was a 6 button one, and I couldn't wrap my head around the limits of a four button controller and shoulder buttons.

I wouldn't improve in Street Fighter until I got an arcade stick.
 
