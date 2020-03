TEKKEN 7 is coming to PC - Lead platform due to engine

I don't know why, but I find this hilarious.So, if anyone has followed arcade games in the past decade or so, you've noticed that arcade games haven't exactly been based on proprietary hardware configurations for a while now (they were in the '80s and '90s). I don't know who started it, but the Taito Type X hardware was released in 2004 and it was basically a standard PC that ran Windows XP embedded and the games were built on DirectX and .NET. I don't believe that BlazBlue Calamity Trigger was released on Steam because someone was just so passionate that they wanted to port it, I believe that it was released on Steam because IT ALREADY RAN ON WINDOWS!@# Many games that run on Taito Type X hardware are already ripped and can be downloaded and ran on your Windows-based home computer with just a little executable designed to bypass the USB dongle installed in a PCI slot on the Type X. Someone tells you that Street Fighter IV is being ported to PC, you tell them they're an idiot since it was initially DEVELOPED ON A PC! (It runs on Taito Type X).Anyway, where I'm getting with this is that, because they're possibly developing these games on Windows-based systems in the first place, as a side effect, PCs are getting these games because, well, why not? MONEY. Even if they release an arcade version, arcades are practically dead in the US so they might as well release to end-user PCs as well.Throwing in a picture of the first-gen Taito Type X arcade unit:Look familiar? Flippin' desktop computer.