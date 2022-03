Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Arcade) *

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time (Arcade) *

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Arcade Game (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: The Manhattan Project (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles IV: Turtles in Time (Super Nintendo)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (Super Nintendo) *

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Hyperstone Heist (Sega Genesis) *

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (Sega Genesis)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Fall of The Foot Clan (Game Boy)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: Back From The Sewers (Game Boy)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: Radical Rescue (Game Boy)

Konami announce a new collection of classic games containing their entire archive of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles licensed releases, including both Japanese and international versions. Every game Konami ever made using the license across all 8-bit, 16-bit, and arcade are being included. Thanks to TheSandman21 * These games include online multiplayer functionality.