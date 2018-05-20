Teen Phone Monitoring App Leaked Thousands of User Passwords

Megalith
Data breaches are nothing new, but this one deserves a little more attention since it involves plaintext passwords. Mobile app TeenSafe, which lets parents snoop at their kids’ text messages and web browsing history, had mistakenly left its servers accessible by anyone without a password.
The database stores the parent's email address associated with TeenSafe, as well as their corresponding child's Apple ID email address. It also includes the child's device name -- which is often just their name -- and their device's unique identifier. The data contains the plaintext passwords for the child's Apple ID.
