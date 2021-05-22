Techspot - 32 Game Benchmarks - Ryzen 7 5800x vs. Intel 11700k

kirbyrj

kirbyrj

Fully [H]
Joined
Feb 1, 2005
Messages
28,152
https://www.techspot.com/review/2260-amd-ryzen-5800x-vs-core-i7-11700k/

TLDR Conclusions:
5800x - 4% faster at 1080p; 3% faster at 1440p; 4k no difference

I’m sure it won’t surprise many of you to hear that AMD wins this comparison. The Ryzen 7 5800X is the better choice for a number of reasons, including significantly better power efficiency and a better upgrade path, thanks to what is overall a superior platform.

As we see it, there’s no advantage to buying the Core i7-11700K except for the rare scenario where you need integrated graphics (e.g. you can't find a GPU at a decent price and don't have an older graphics card to use in a new build).
Click to expand...

Looks like the power draw, marginally better performance, and ability to upgrade to 12/16 Cores overcomes the IGP and slightly cheaper price for Techspot.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top