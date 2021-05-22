Techspot - 32 Game Benchmarks - Ryzen 7 5800x vs. Intel 11700k

I’m sure it won’t surprise many of you to hear that AMD wins this comparison. The Ryzen 7 5800X is the better choice for a number of reasons, including significantly better power efficiency and a better upgrade path, thanks to what is overall a superior platform.



As we see it, there’s no advantage to buying the Core i7-11700K except for the rare scenario where you need integrated graphics (e.g. you can't find a GPU at a decent price and don't have an older graphics card to use in a new build).