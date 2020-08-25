TechGuide: Hisense launches Dual Cell TV with the black levels of an OLED and the brightness of LED

Hisense has announced the pricing and availability of its revolutionary Dual Cell TV which offer the black levels of an OLED and the brightness of an LED TV in one television.



The new Hisense 65SX Dual Cell TV precisely bonds two LCD layers together to control colour and luminance with one panel while leveraging two million dimming zones to generate deeper blacks and impressive contrast with the other.



The new Hisense 65-inch Dual Cell TV will be available from mid-September and will be priced at $3,499.