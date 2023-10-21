Tech layoffs: Google lays off workers in second cut in two months

erek
Hmm
"This week, Shailesh Prakash, the VP in charge of Google News, gathered his hundreds of employees to talk about a surprise round of layoffs that had just hit the team.
A year ago, cuts like this at Google — historically the most coddling employer in all of Big Tech — would have been unthinkable. But market forces have a way of catching up with everyone. In January, the search giant conducted its first mass layoff in over a decade, cutting 6 percent of its staff, or about 12,000 people. Last month, hundreds of recruiters were let go, a concrete sign that hiring targets have been reduced significantly."
Source: https://www.theverge.com/2023/10/20/23925712/google-reckoning-layoffs-command-line
