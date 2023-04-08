Really surprised that there wasn't a thread on this one already. Anybody else play it?



I've put nearly 50hrs into blowing stuff up already, and can easily see that doubling or tripling.







Possibly the ultimate sandbox destruction game. The game has a campaign that involves trying to steal things without tripping alarms, and you're given ultimate freedom in how you accomplish your missions.



Where the game really shines, though, is through the huge modding community (Steam Workshop). There are TONS of mods for this game that take it up to an 11. This game seemingly has it all, and if it's not there, it's probably coming. There are a plethora of weapons available, from flamethrowers to nukes to laser guns to black holes that suck up everything around them, etc. Load up your arsenal of choice and unleash them on fictional maps like Russian towns, malls, apartment complexes, trailer parks, office buildings, junkyards, space stations, futuristic cities, or even miniature recreations of L.A./S.F./NYC.



You'll get over the blocky graphics very quickly once you start unleashing mayhem. The voxels were used to make epic destruction like this inexpensive on resources I'm sure, but some mods and situations can and will cause the game to slow down as the physics are only single threaded. There are some creative ways that you can boost performance though, and both the game and many of the mods have their own performance options that you can tinker with if things get too sluggish. That's a minor quibble in the overall scheme of things, because I don't think I've had this much fun taking buildings down and destroying things since Red Faction: Guerrilla.



Can't believe no one's talking about this one.