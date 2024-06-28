TeamViewer's corporate network was breached in

erek
“APT29 is a Russian advanced persistent threat group linked to Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR). The hacking group is known for its cyberespionage abilities and has been linked to numerous attacks over the years, including attacks on Western diplomats and a recent breach of Microsoft's corporate email environment.
While the alerts from both companies come today, just as TeamViewer disclosed the incident, it is unclear if they are linked as TeamViewer's and NCC's alerts address the corporate breach, while the Health-ISAC alert focuses more on targeting TeamViewer connections.
NCC Group told BleepingComputer that they had nothing further to add when contacted for more information.
"As part of our Threat Intelligence service to our clients, we issue alerts on a regular basis based on a variety of sources and intelligence," NCC Group told BleepingComputer.”
Source: https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/ne...ate-network-was-breached-in-alleged-apt-hack/
